$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Scott “Raja” Richter won $1,081,106 in the new high limit gaming lounge at the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas (The Venetian)

A gaming and slot influencer known as “The Big Jackpot” won a big jackpot.

Scott “Raja” Richter won $1,081,106 in the new high limit gaming lounge at the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot on a Dragon Link machine hit Sunday on a $250 spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Winning on 20 video keno cards leads this recap off.

The best gift you could give yourself 🤑 Congrats on the big win! pic.twitter.com/Qb7z9ZSsJ0 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 15, 2023

Binion’s

Kelly sets the pace at the downtown casino.

The ladies were lucky last week! 💸 Congrats to Kelly from Vegas who won $15,000 and Sharon who was in town for NFR and took home a $5,000 jackpot! 🎰 #binions #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/xwVu5diryR — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 18, 2023

California

Nice haul off of five aces.

🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨 On 12/16 a local hit 5 Aces for $54,229!!! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/RJzAk2EAGE — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 21, 2023

Stephen leads the way at another downtown establishment.

We love to see all of your smiling jackpot faces!😁 Congratulations to our lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/JuWCbGt7Aa — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 16, 2023

Cannery

The machine don’t lie.

"𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫" 🤑 Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/jxOBYGGzMH — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 16, 2023

Durango

A pair of big winners at one of the Valley’s newest casinos.

This lucky local bet $6 and hit the grand Eureka Treasure Train jackpot for $13,153.34 this afternoon at 4 p.m. (Jackpot resets at $10,000). pic.twitter.com/NmjF3rYvVI — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 18, 2023

Congrats to this lucky local who hit the Dragon Link progressive for $11,779.29 this morning! (Progressive resets at $10,000). pic.twitter.com/Iky7rHtl1k — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 16, 2023

Fremont

Way to go, Bernadette!

After a bold bet of $15, Bernadette walked away with a whopping $25k!🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/FFCMY8E5Gd — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 15, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A tremendous win on Dragon Link.

Join us in congratulating this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a jackpot for $80,141 playing Dragon Link. 🐉 ✨ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/OAYaaBXDxb — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) December 19, 2023

Main Street Station

There are worse ways to spend $10.

After a risky $10 bet, this guest walked out with a safe $15,000! 💰 pic.twitter.com/BSo6geY0dL — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 15, 2023

Oyo Las Vegas

The swine is fine.

Our Bank Buster machine made a very lucky someone $11,000 richer. Will it be you next? pic.twitter.com/lDOTYaAupU — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 18, 2023

Rampart

Dragon Link strikes again.

Sam’s Town

Hurray, Cheryl!

Congratulations to Cheryl on her $10,006.25 win! Her royal flush was multiplied by 10 because she was playing 5 hands on Ultimate X Poker and was on a 10X multiplier when she hit! pic.twitter.com/vqRMnFMOAg — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 15, 2023

Dancing after a $1.76 spin.

This lucky guest was the winner of a Dancing Drum progressive jackpot in the amount of $21,433! His fortune came on a bet of $1.76! pic.twitter.com/W1lNyjvqqi — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 19, 2023

Don’t we all.

I ❤️ Royal Flushes = 💲20,000 pic.twitter.com/G0xgBXJb2E — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 19, 2023

In a nick of time.

Picture this… you're betting $1.76, it's your last spin, then this happens! ➡️ You hit the Grand progressive jackpot on Lucky Envelope Plum Riches in the amount of $10,261‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y4WwpOEGPd — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 20, 2023

Great win, Christine!

⭐ⒷⒾⓃⒼⓄ⭐

Throwback to earlier this month when Las Vegas local Christine won this $83,091 Bingo Double Daub progressive jackpot! Way to go Christine!! pic.twitter.com/45BzG7Lm93 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 21, 2023

South Point

That joker comes in handy.

Congratulations to the lucky winner on Pai Gow Progressive who hit the 7-card straight flush with a joker progressive jackpot, scoring a nice win of $27,346!🎉 pic.twitter.com/aUaslh4DqT — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 15, 2023

Palace Station

And 88 cents later …

Congrats for winning $15,415.85 on a $0.88 bet. Way to level up your charm! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/yyTvePA0WK — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 20, 2023

Palms

A plethora of five-figure jackpots hit at the off-Strip casino.

bells are ringing, and so are our slot machines! massive CONGRATS to our jackpot superstars 🎰⭐ play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5

#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/PTytkbA4y8 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 14, 2023

jackpot vibes in the air. 👏 HUGE round of applause for our latest winners. play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5

#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/lV7MfX73Ro — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 20, 2023

Tuscany

Nona’s win leads the way.

December is filled with winners! Like Chris took home $5,327.28, or big jackpot winner, Nona who won $21,709.43! 💰 We also have our lucky local, Leonora who won $9,992.30! 🎉 — Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV #luckylocal pic.twitter.com/aCRteIakeE — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) December 17, 2023

Wildfire at The Greens

A jackpot so nice, this player did it twice.

One lucky winner at The Greens won over 45k in jackpots on the same day! pic.twitter.com/wpeH2UjaYe — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 15, 2023

