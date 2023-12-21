$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A gaming and slot influencer known as “The Big Jackpot” won a big jackpot.
Scott “Raja” Richter won $1,081,106 in the new high limit gaming lounge at the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.
The jackpot on a Dragon Link machine hit Sunday on a $250 spin.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Winning on 20 video keno cards leads this recap off.
Congrats on the big win! pic.twitter.com/Qb7z9ZSsJ0
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 15, 2023
Binion’s
Kelly sets the pace at the downtown casino.
The ladies were lucky last week! 💸 Congrats to Kelly from Vegas who won $15,000 and Sharon who was in town for NFR and took home a $5,000 jackpot! 🎰 #binions #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/xwVu5diryR
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 18, 2023
California
Nice haul off of five aces.
🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨
On 12/16 a local hit 5 Aces for $54,229!!! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/RJzAk2EAGE
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 21, 2023
Stephen leads the way at another downtown establishment.
We love to see all of your smiling jackpot faces!😁 Congratulations to our lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/JuWCbGt7Aa
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 16, 2023
Cannery
The machine don’t lie.
"𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫" 🤑
Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/jxOBYGGzMH
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 16, 2023
Durango
A pair of big winners at one of the Valley’s newest casinos.
This lucky local bet $6 and hit the grand Eureka Treasure Train jackpot for $13,153.34 this afternoon at 4 p.m. (Jackpot resets at $10,000). pic.twitter.com/NmjF3rYvVI
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 18, 2023
Congrats to this lucky local who hit the Dragon Link progressive for $11,779.29 this morning! (Progressive resets at $10,000). pic.twitter.com/Iky7rHtl1k
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) December 16, 2023
Fremont
Way to go, Bernadette!
After a bold bet of $15, Bernadette walked away with a whopping $25k!🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/FFCMY8E5Gd
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 15, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
A tremendous win on Dragon Link.
Join us in congratulating this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a jackpot for $80,141 playing Dragon Link. 🐉 ✨
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/OAYaaBXDxb
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) December 19, 2023
Main Street Station
There are worse ways to spend $10.
After a risky $10 bet, this guest walked out with a safe $15,000! 💰 pic.twitter.com/BSo6geY0dL
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 15, 2023
Oyo Las Vegas
The swine is fine.
Our Bank Buster machine made a very lucky someone $11,000 richer. Will it be you next? pic.twitter.com/lDOTYaAupU
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 18, 2023
Rampart
Dragon Link strikes again.
Congratulations to this lucky winner who bet $5 on Dragon Link last night and won $56,643! Good times at Rampart Casino! #rampartcasino #jackpotwinner #jackpot #DragonLink #luckycasino #luckyslots #winner #slotplayer #vegasluck #lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/zR80nLe7ju
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) December 15, 2023
Sam’s Town
Hurray, Cheryl!
Congratulations to Cheryl on her $10,006.25 win! Her royal flush was multiplied by 10 because she was playing 5 hands on Ultimate X Poker and was on a 10X multiplier when she hit! pic.twitter.com/vqRMnFMOAg
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 15, 2023
Dancing after a $1.76 spin.
This lucky guest was the winner of a Dancing Drum progressive jackpot in the amount of $21,433! His fortune came on a bet of $1.76! pic.twitter.com/W1lNyjvqqi
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 19, 2023
Don’t we all.
I ❤️ Royal Flushes = 💲20,000 pic.twitter.com/G0xgBXJb2E
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 19, 2023
In a nick of time.
Picture this… you're betting $1.76, it's your last spin, then this happens! ➡️ You hit the Grand progressive jackpot on Lucky Envelope Plum Riches in the amount of $10,261‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y4WwpOEGPd
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 20, 2023
Great win, Christine!
⭐ⒷⒾⓃⒼⓄ⭐
Throwback to earlier this month when Las Vegas local Christine won this $83,091 Bingo Double Daub progressive jackpot!
Way to go Christine!! pic.twitter.com/45BzG7Lm93
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 21, 2023
South Point
That joker comes in handy.
Congratulations to the lucky winner on Pai Gow Progressive who hit the 7-card straight flush with a joker progressive jackpot, scoring a nice win of $27,346!🎉 pic.twitter.com/aUaslh4DqT
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 15, 2023
Palace Station
And 88 cents later …
Congrats for winning $15,415.85 on a $0.88 bet. Way to level up your charm! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/yyTvePA0WK
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 20, 2023
Palms
A plethora of five-figure jackpots hit at the off-Strip casino.
bells are ringing, and so are our slot machines! massive CONGRATS to our jackpot superstars 🎰⭐
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5
#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/PTytkbA4y8
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 14, 2023
jackpot vibes in the air. 👏 HUGE round of applause for our latest winners.
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5
#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/lV7MfX73Ro
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 20, 2023
Tuscany
Nona’s win leads the way.
December is filled with winners! Like Chris took home $5,327.28, or big jackpot winner, Nona who won $21,709.43! 💰 We also have our lucky local, Leonora who won $9,992.30! 🎉 — Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV #luckylocal pic.twitter.com/aCRteIakeE
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) December 17, 2023
Wildfire at The Greens
A jackpot so nice, this player did it twice.
One lucky winner at The Greens won over 45k in jackpots on the same day! pic.twitter.com/wpeH2UjaYe
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 15, 2023
