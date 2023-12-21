65°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Scott “Raja” Richter won $1,081,106 in the new high limit gaming lounge at the Palazzo casi ...
Scott “Raja” Richter won $1,081,106 in the new high limit gaming lounge at the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas (The Venetian)

A gaming and slot influencer known as “The Big Jackpot” won a big jackpot.

Scott “Raja” Richter won $1,081,106 in the new high limit gaming lounge at the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot on a Dragon Link machine hit Sunday on a $250 spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Winning on 20 video keno cards leads this recap off.

Binion’s

Kelly sets the pace at the downtown casino.

California

Nice haul off of five aces.

Stephen leads the way at another downtown establishment.

Cannery

The machine don’t lie.

Durango

A pair of big winners at one of the Valley’s newest casinos.

Fremont

Way to go, Bernadette!

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A tremendous win on Dragon Link.

Main Street Station

There are worse ways to spend $10.

Oyo Las Vegas

The swine is fine.

Rampart

Dragon Link strikes again.

Sam’s Town

Hurray, Cheryl!

Dancing after a $1.76 spin.

Don’t we all.

In a nick of time.

Great win, Christine!

South Point

That joker comes in handy.

Palace Station

And 88 cents later …

Palms

A plethora of five-figure jackpots hit at the off-Strip casino.

Tuscany

Nona’s win leads the way.

Wildfire at The Greens

A jackpot so nice, this player did it twice.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

