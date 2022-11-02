$1M table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Heading into the holiday season, it’s a good time to win big.
A guest at The Venetian won $1,009,601 over the weekend after being dealt a seven card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow, according to a casino spokesperson.
Making a $5 side bet made the player eligible for the progressive jackpot. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Quality 7-spot win for Edward!
Congrats to this lucky Keno winner!
Edward won $14,000 on a $2 bet! pic.twitter.com/JwbzvlwYxp
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 1, 2022
$3 later …
Buffaloooooo 🤩💰
BET ➡️ $3.00
JACKPOT ➡️ $11,07.86 pic.twitter.com/3M8H5awFFH
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 28, 2022
Gold Coast
Hurray for Teodora!
Join us in congratulating Teodora on her recent win here at Gold Coast! She took home $20,089 on a $2.64 bet while playing Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/By6ZOItqvP
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 31, 2022
Palace Station
More keno fun.
JACKPOT ALERT 🎰 Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $10,000 jackpot from a $1 bet! pic.twitter.com/KWOKlhTHDr
— Palace Station (@palacestation) November 1, 2022
South Point
Congrats, Renee!
ANOTHER BIG PAI GOW WINNER! 🎉
Congratulations to Renee on winning $33,327 with a 7 card straight flush! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/U5e8oM20k6
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) November 2, 2022
The Strat
What a way to deploy your free play!
A great way to start off the month! 👻💰 Stacey turned her $250 free slot play into a $18,922 jackpot and Lorena won $16,642. Leave a comment to help congratulate our two winners. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/GUgoONu9yF
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) November 1, 2022
Sunset Station
Many dreams begin with four deuces.
A BIG $50 bet resulted in a $10,000 jackpot for this lucky guest playing Dream Card Poker 🤩 pic.twitter.com/89v6q6ZdrA
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 29, 2022
Pandas truly are magic.
Congrats to our jackpot winner!
BET: $1.25
WON: $10,799 pic.twitter.com/oz4jifCLoA
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 30, 2022
