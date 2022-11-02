61°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1M table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2022 - 8:58 am
 
The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Heading into the holiday season, it’s a good time to win big.

A guest at The Venetian won $1,009,601 over the weekend after being dealt a seven card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow, according to a casino spokesperson.

Making a $5 side bet made the player eligible for the progressive jackpot. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

