$1M table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Heading into the holiday season, it’s a good time to win big.

The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A guest at The Venetian won $1,009,601 over the weekend after being dealt a seven card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow, according to a casino spokesperson.

Making a $5 side bet made the player eligible for the progressive jackpot. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Quality 7-spot win for Edward!

Congrats to this lucky Keno winner! Edward won $14,000 on a $2 bet! pic.twitter.com/JwbzvlwYxp — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 1, 2022

$3 later …

Buffaloooooo 🤩💰

BET ➡️ $3.00

JACKPOT ➡️ $11,07.86 pic.twitter.com/3M8H5awFFH — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 28, 2022

Gold Coast

Hurray for Teodora!

Join us in congratulating Teodora on her recent win here at Gold Coast! She took home $20,089 on a $2.64 bet while playing Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/By6ZOItqvP — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 31, 2022

Palace Station

More keno fun.

JACKPOT ALERT 🎰 Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a $10,000 jackpot from a $1 bet! pic.twitter.com/KWOKlhTHDr — Palace Station (@palacestation) November 1, 2022

South Point

Congrats, Renee!

ANOTHER BIG PAI GOW WINNER! 🎉 Congratulations to Renee on winning $33,327 with a 7 card straight flush! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/U5e8oM20k6 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) November 2, 2022

The Strat

What a way to deploy your free play!

A great way to start off the month! 👻💰 Stacey turned her $250 free slot play into a $18,922 jackpot and Lorena won $16,642. Leave a comment to help congratulate our two winners. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/GUgoONu9yF — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) November 1, 2022

Sunset Station

Many dreams begin with four deuces.

A BIG $50 bet resulted in a $10,000 jackpot for this lucky guest playing Dream Card Poker 🤩 pic.twitter.com/89v6q6ZdrA — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 29, 2022

Pandas truly are magic.

Congrats to our jackpot winner!

BET: $1.25

WON: $10,799 pic.twitter.com/oz4jifCLoA — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 30, 2022

