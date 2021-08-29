$1M table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The winning hand was dealt just after 9 p.m., according to a casino spokesperson.

(Golden Bugget via Twitter)

A jackpot years in the making hit Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas.

A local player making his sixth visit to Golden Nugget was dealt a royal flush on Crazy 4 Poker, winning a $1,093,702 progressive jackpot.

We have some very BIG news to share. After several years, our Crazy 4 Poker Progressive hit. The lucky winner was dealt a Royal Flush and is now $1.1 MILLION the better for it! Congratulations, Sir. We LOVE when this happens 💵 💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/NBgVW0ReO9 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 29, 2021

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

With a $100 wager, a Double Double Bonus Poker player hit a royal flush, good for $80,000.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER! Congratulations to our lucky winner who won $80,000 on Double Double Bonus Poker!#Jackpot #Winner #AlianteCasino pic.twitter.com/KJJOf9ZPay — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 29, 2021

Sam’s Town

A Five Treasures player won a $24,563.23 jackpot with a $1.76 bet.

Five Treasures is this guest's favorite machine! Her devotion paid off winning this $24,563.23 jackpot with a $1.76 bet! pic.twitter.com/0UkOwb8YH5 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 28, 2021

Suncoast

The Cash Falls game dropped $10,953.43 for this player.

It's a ball collection bonanza!! Don't you just love it when the Cash Falls? $10,95,43 to be exact! pic.twitter.com/eMH4CqWEZ0 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 25, 2021

Treasure Island

Joshua K. celebrated win of more than $10,000 on Buffalo Gold.

Let’s come together and give Joshua K. a big Treasure Island sized round of applause for his over $10K win – making him our #WinnerWednesday! Congrats, Joshua! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/pkH0nFhRfC — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 25, 2021

