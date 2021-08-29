104°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1M table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2021 - 2:04 pm
 
(Golden Bugget via Twitter)
A jackpot years in the making hit Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas.

A local player making his sixth visit to Golden Nugget was dealt a royal flush on Crazy 4 Poker, winning a $1,093,702 progressive jackpot.

The winning hand was dealt just after 9 p.m., according to a casino spokesperson. The pot is partially seeded by the casino and the rest has all been accrued for by player wagers, the spokesperson said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

With a $100 wager, a Double Double Bonus Poker player hit a royal flush, good for $80,000.

Sam’s Town

A Five Treasures player won a $24,563.23 jackpot with a $1.76 bet.

Suncoast

The Cash Falls game dropped $10,953.43 for this player.

Treasure Island

Joshua K. celebrated win of more than $10,000 on Buffalo Gold.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

