89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

1st-ever NFL slot machines hit Las Vegas casino floors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 7:25 am
 
Super Bowl Jackpots slot machine, the first officially licensed NFL slot, hit casino floors Thu ...
Super Bowl Jackpots slot machine, the first officially licensed NFL slot, hit casino floors Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Aristocrat Gaming)

The first-ever NFL-themed slot machines have touched down on casinos floors just ahead of the 2023 professional football season.

Aristocrat Gaming’s NFL Super Bowl Jackpots rolled out Thursday and are playable at casinos in Las Vegas and seven other states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Gamblers can select their favorite team from the 32 clubs, which will serve as the theme for the game while they play. The slot is played on Aristocrat’s new King Max cabinet, with a $1 million progressive jackpot possible on the game.

The game includes six licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems that play during key moments of the slot experience.

NFL Super Bowl Jackpots are the first in a series of planned league-themed games planned to roll out over the next several months.

“After nearly two years of collaboration with the NFL and NFL Players Association, we finally get to see these game-changing machines in action,” Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming said in a statement. “A tremendous thank you to our teams around the world for their collective brilliance to make today possible.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
2
Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
3
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
4
Sphere debuts U2 display ahead of ‘Achtung Baby’ shows
Sphere debuts U2 display ahead of ‘Achtung Baby’ shows
5
Oakland, MLB in spat over A’s temporary home after 2024
Oakland, MLB in spat over A’s temporary home after 2024
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Could Big Ten play its football title game in Las Vegas?
Could Big Ten play its football title game in Las Vegas?
Here’s why Nevada’s gaming numbers are only going to increase
Here’s why Nevada’s gaming numbers are only going to increase
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Pac-12 shuffle could lead to Vegas losing conference events
Pac-12 shuffle could lead to Vegas losing conference events