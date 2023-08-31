1st-ever NFL slot machines hit Las Vegas casino floors

The first-ever NFL-themed slot machines have touched down on casinos floors just ahead of the 2023 season.

Super Bowl Jackpots slot machine, the first officially licensed NFL slot, hit casino floors Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Aristocrat Gaming)

The first-ever NFL-themed slot machines have touched down on casinos floors just ahead of the 2023 professional football season.

Aristocrat Gaming’s NFL Super Bowl Jackpots rolled out Thursday and are playable at casinos in Las Vegas and seven other states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Gamblers can select their favorite team from the 32 clubs, which will serve as the theme for the game while they play. The slot is played on Aristocrat’s new King Max cabinet, with a $1 million progressive jackpot possible on the game.

The game includes six licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems that play during key moments of the slot experience.

NFL Super Bowl Jackpots are the first in a series of planned league-themed games planned to roll out over the next several months.

“After nearly two years of collaboration with the NFL and NFL Players Association, we finally get to see these game-changing machines in action,” Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming said in a statement. “A tremendous thank you to our teams around the world for their collective brilliance to make today possible.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.