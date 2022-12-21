52°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2022 - 4:59 pm
A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush on video poker, the c ...
A slots player at Caesars Palace won $100,000 after hitting a royal flush on video poker, the casino reported on its Twitter account Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two players at Caesars Palace won $100,000 each, with one hitting a royal flush on video poker, the other on slots, the casino reported on its Twitter account Wednesday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Getting crazy out there.

Cannery

Big Buffalo wheel kicks in.

Main Street Station

No worries about a winter storm when this visitor returns to Hawai’i.

Treasure Island

Congrats to Heather!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

