2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
The big wins were part of several recent scores at Las Vegas Valley casinos.
Two players at Caesars Palace won $100,000 each, with one hitting a royal flush on video poker, the other on slots, the casino reported on its Twitter account Wednesday.
Congratulations to this lucky @CaesarsRewards member for winning a $100,000 Jackpot #LikeACaesar 🙌 💸
+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 21, 2022
The slots are hot! Congratulations to another @CaesarsRewards member for winning a $100,000 Jackpot #LikeACaesar 🤑
+21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 21, 2022
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Getting crazy out there.
This guest won crazy money getting this jackpot!
Congratulations on the win! pic.twitter.com/zA1hpKbZf4
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 21, 2022
Cannery
Big Buffalo wheel kicks in.
Wow 🤯 Congrats on the big win! pic.twitter.com/VzZQqcPxa7
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 21, 2022
Main Street Station
No worries about a winter storm when this visitor returns to Hawai’i.
This lucky visitor from Hawai'i sure walked away with a FORTUNE! 🤑
An $11,939.11 stunner! pic.twitter.com/MnmbekKu85
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 20, 2022
Treasure Island
Congrats to Heather!
A big shoutout to Heather Y. for hitting the $11,509 jackpot on the Upshot Progressive machine – what a fantastic way to end the year! 🎊 #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDVab9Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/XkxqwJNZMu
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) December 21, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.