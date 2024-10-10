$2.3M Powerball ticket sells at Primm lottery store

The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers.

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Missed it by that much. But the consolation prize works.

The Primm Valley Lotto store sold a winning ticket Wednesday in the multistate Powerball lottery worth $2,321,838, according to the California Lottery website.

The winning ticket matched five numbers — 25, 32, 43, 53 and 66 — but missed the Powerball No. 10.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now worth $364 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot checks in at $150 million.

The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

