66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$2.3M Powerball ticket sells at Primm lottery store

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, ...
People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A rendering of the Oasis Ice Rink at Fontainebleau. The north Strip casino will open a seasonal ...
Strip casino plans ice rink for holiday season
Once unwelcome, YouTubers now flock to G2E
What it’s like to have front-row seats to a Las Vegas casino implosion — PHOTOS
Tropicana implosion paves the way for new era in Las Vegas — VIDEO
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 6:34 am
 

Missed it by that much. But the consolation prize works.

The Primm Valley Lotto store sold a winning ticket Wednesday in the multistate Powerball lottery worth $2,321,838, according to the California Lottery website.

The winning ticket matched five numbers — 25, 32, 43, 53 and 66 — but missed the Powerball No. 10.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now worth $364 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot checks in at $150 million.

The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Once unwelcome, YouTubers now flock to G2E
By / RJ

Slot-playing influencers are becoming more commonplace on the Global Gaming Expo convention floor – a place where, less than five years ago, filming was frowned upon.

MORE STORIES