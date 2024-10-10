$2.3M Powerball ticket sells at Primm lottery store
The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers.
Missed it by that much. But the consolation prize works.
The Primm Valley Lotto store sold a winning ticket Wednesday in the multistate Powerball lottery worth $2,321,838, according to the California Lottery website.
The winning ticket matched five numbers — 25, 32, 43, 53 and 66 — but missed the Powerball No. 10.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now worth $364 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot checks in at $150 million.
The Primm store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.