$2.48M progressive table game jackpot hits in Reno

The Biggest Little City in the World scored the biggest jackpot in Nevada during the Independence Day weekend.

Playing the $5 Power Play bonus bet, a pai gow player at Silver Legacy in Reno hit a seven-card straight flush, winning a progressive jackpot of $2,487,454.96.

The winning hand hit just before 11:10 p.m. Friday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had a $200 wager on the hand as well as the bonus. The player also won $15,000 on the Fortune Bonus.

Caesars’ progressive links more than 40 pai gow tables across its properties statewide in Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Laughlin and Reno.

There were several major jackpots won across southern Nevada over the holiday weekend, the biggest of which was won by Graciela P. of Santa Clarita, California, who won $1,390,165.06 after hitting the Buffalo Grand progressive jackpot Sunday night at Sahara Las Vegas.

