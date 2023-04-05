59°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 established gaming executives recommended for new licensing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 4:22 pm
 
Julie Cameron-Doe, chief financial officer for Wynn Resorts Ltd., right, with attorney Sonia Ve ...
Julie Cameron-Doe, chief financial officer for Wynn Resorts Ltd., right, with attorney Sonia Vermeys, addresses the Nevada Gaming Control Board meeting in Carson City on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Cameron-Doe was recommended for licensing by the Control Board. (Richard N. Velotta, @RickVelotta)

Two established gaming executives on Wednesday were recommended for licensing by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

In separate hearings in Carson City, Joe Asher, a longtime sports wagering leader in the state, was recommended for approval as a key executive as IGT president of sports gaming, while Julie Cameron-Doe, chief financial officer for Wynn Resorts Ltd., was backed by the board in a finding of suitability as an officer.

Both votes were unanimous. The Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to consider final approval of both licenses at its April 20 meeting.

Asher, a Delaware native who attended the University of Delaware and once clerked for the Delware Supreme Court, practiced law for a New York City firm.

He moved to Nevada in 2006 and formed Brandywine Bookmaking — a name he took from a horseracing track at which he worked as a teen — in 2007.

Brandywine sold to William Hill in 2012, and Asher was named CEO of William Hill US, the British company’s affiliate in the United States, until the operation was sold to Caesars Entertainment Inc. in 2021. That year, he was named head of PlaySports, the sports wagering technology brand operated by IGT.

Last month, Asher, who has served on several boards of directors, was named chairman of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars Board of Trustees by President Joe Biden.

Cameron-Doe, who was appointed chief financial officer of Wynn in late 2021, replaced Craig Billings, who was named Wynn’s CEO following the departure of Matt Maddox in January 2022.

Cameron-Doe came to Wynn after serving as chief financial officer of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. and had prior experience in executive roles with Orbitz, The Walt Disney Co. and KPMG.

In her previous roles, she has been licensed nearly 300 times and has licensing pending in 13 jurisdictions.

Noting her experience with regulators, board member George Assad remarked that her approval was “a slam dunk.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

