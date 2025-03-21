58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

2 executives from Carl Icahn’s businesses join Caesars board

Financier Carl Icahn attends a news conference Feb. 7, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada ...
Financier Carl Icahn attends a news conference Feb. 7, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada, File)
View from a Colosseum Tower Flavian Sky Suite within Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 ...
View from a Colosseum Tower Flavian Sky Suite within Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Lee Scrivner in Las Vegas around the time the book is set. (Lee Scrivner)
‘Severance’ meets casino culture: Las Vegas writer’s new book draws comparisons to hit show
Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)
Resorts World Las Vegas could pay $10.5M fine in settlement with gaming regulators
Nickel and dimed: Are Las Vegas casinos pushing visitors to a tipping point?
What to know for pool season at Las Vegas casinos
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 9:17 am
 

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has expanded its board of directors with two new independent directors affiliated with businesses controlled by American businessman and investor Carl Icahn.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company announced that Jesse Lynch, general counsel of Icahn Enterprises LP and chief operating officer of Icahn Capital LP, and Ted Papapostolou, chief financial officer of Icahn Enterprises, are joining the board immediately, subject to regulatory approvals.

“I have great respect for (Caesars CEO) Tom Reeg and the senior management team and what they have accomplished since the merger in 2020,” said Icahn, who holds a sizeable stake in the company. “We look forward to working with Tom and the board to maximize value for all shareholders, including by exploring strategic alternatives for the company’s underappreciated digital business.”

In after-hours trading immediately after the SEC filing, Caesars shares, traded on the Nasdaq exchange, rose 2 percent.

Lynch and Papapostolou join a board now consisting of 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent and include former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst and former American Gaming Association President and CEO Frank Fahrenkopf. Corporate directors include Reeg and Caesars Executive Chairman Gary Carano.

Caesars has the second-highest number of rooms on the Strip behind MGM Resorts International and controls the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. The company recently announced plans for an extensive revamping of The Cromwell on the Strip to the Vanderpump Hotel, named for reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

Earlier this year, Caesars opened its first branded online casino live dealer studio in Pennsylvania in a partnership with Evolution Gaming. The company currently is licensed for online gaming play in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and the Canadian province of Ontario in addition to Pennsylvania.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ BUSINESS
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES