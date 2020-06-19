2 Flamingo employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip have tested positive for COVID-19, 15 days after the property first reopened.

The Flamingo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests wait to check in at the Flamingo. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two employees at the Flamingo have tested positive for COVID-19, 15 days after the hotel-casino first reopened.

Contact tracing protocols have been implemented, according to Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman Richard Broome. He declined to provide additional comments, including where the employees worked or when they tested positive.

The Strip property isn’t the first to see an employee test positive since Las Vegas casinos were allowed to reopen June 4.

On Wednesday, MGM Resorts International said it would close the Mayfair Supper Club restaurant in Bellagio after a kitchen worker tested positive that evening. It’s unclear when the venue will reopen.

Both Bellagio and the Flamingo reopened the morning of June 4.

Some Las Vegas casino workers have expressed concern for their health upon returning to work, as various tourists have been shown to avoid social distancing or wearing masks. While masks are not required in Nevada hotel-casinos, except at table games, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday that he is considering an enhanced mask policy.

Health experts told the Review-Journal they expect to see more cases of COVID-19 emerge among casino employees over time, since such a large portion of the local workforce works in hospitality.

Las Vegas and Clark County had more than 166,000 people employed in the leisure and hospitality industry in April, according to data from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

