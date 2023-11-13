2 Henderson Water Street District casinos sold to LV company

The two longtime stapes in Henderson’s Water Street District are being sold to ECL Hospitality Management, owned by Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone.

An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the Rainbow Club and Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two longtime downtown Henderson locals casinos will be sold to a Las Vegas-based company that has 45 properties in three states.

The Emerald Island Casino and Rainbow Club Casino will be sold to an affiliate of ECL Hospitality Management, LLC, owned by businessmen Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be reviewed by Nevada gaming regulators in December and close in January.

Boulder Highway Gaming LLC, and Water Street Gaming LLC announced the sale Monday and current owner Tim Brooks is expected to continue to oversee the property.

“This sale was a hard decision to make as we have invested so much time and energy into both properties over the years — most importantly our customers and employees have become our family,” Brooks said in an emailed statement.

“The opportunity to be involved with the new ownership group going forward is important to me,” Brooks said. “We have served as the original Water Street ambassadors and to see the area grow and become the incredible Water Street District is amazing. I want to state there are no planned changes in management or staff as we have an amazing team that is responsible for our extraordinary customer service and the success we have achieved over the years.”

In a statement, Winchell and Falcone said they look forward to maintaining the culture of Emerald Island and the Rainbow Club.

“Tim and his team have created something great,” the statement said. “We are excited to be maintaining and adding to the guest experience as we continue to expand and grow the properties and look forward to becoming part of the family in the Downtown Henderson Water Street District.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

