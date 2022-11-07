71°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 jackpots totaling $367K hit at Strip casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2022 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2022 - 1:58 pm
A player hit the Blazing 7’s Mega Jackpot at Planet Hollywood for $243,305 on Saturday, Nov. ...
A player hit the Blazing 7’s Mega Jackpot at Planet Hollywood for $243,305 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some people were able to navigate around the Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on the Strip this weekend to their benefit.

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won on Caesars Palace properties, according to a casino spokesperson.

On Saturday, a player hit the Blazing 7’s Mega Jackpot at Planet Hollywood for $243,305.

Danielle Chamberlin, a visitor from Anna, Texas, hit a six-card straight flush Sunday on I Love Suits at Harrah’s to win $124,074.

She said she looks forward to paying off student loans with her winnings.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

