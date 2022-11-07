2 jackpots totaling $367K hit at Strip casinos

The victories were two of several across the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

A player hit the Blazing 7’s Mega Jackpot at Planet Hollywood for $243,305 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some people were able to navigate around the Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on the Strip this weekend to their benefit.

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won on Caesars Palace properties, according to a casino spokesperson.

On Saturday, a player hit the Blazing 7’s Mega Jackpot at Planet Hollywood for $243,305.

Danielle Chamberlin, a visitor from Anna, Texas, hit a six-card straight flush Sunday on I Love Suits at Harrah’s to win $124,074.

Help us congratulate Danielle C. for her $124,074 win on a 6-card Straight Flush this weekend in the #HeartofTheStrip! 🤑 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/lf2e7xKRKA — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) November 7, 2022

She said she looks forward to paying off student loans with her winnings.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Now this is one rich little piggy! 🐷 Help us congratulate this guest on the big win! pic.twitter.com/A0AA5vUHNQ — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 7, 2022

Binion’s

Congrats, Yamileth!

Call an attendant! 📣 A lucky local jackpot winner, Yamileth was playing our Dragon Link slot machine, landing the coin grab bonus, and winning a grand total of $10,539.49!💸 Yamileth enjoys playing with us at Binion’s because of our wonderful customer service. #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/npNSBUD5ti — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 7, 2022

Bouder Station

A lucky local bet $1.20 on Superlock Jackpot and hit a $12,776.67 JACKPOT! Congratulations to the winner 🤩 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pek3lkA5H0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 4, 2022

Cannery

Looks like this guest just became a rich little piggie! 🐷 💸 Congrats on the $17k win! pic.twitter.com/RGln06M0NP — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 5, 2022

Flamingo

Big score for Teresa on Let It Ride!

We have a lucky winner of $89,617! Teresa R. hit a 5-card straight flush on a Let It Ride table at the Flamingo. 🙌 🙌 #HeartofTheStrip 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/3wdZsmXtPW — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) November 7, 2022

Gold Coast

Louisville visitor Jamie celebrates!

Congratulations to Jamie for hitting the Grand Jackpot on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu for $10,452 here at Gold Coast last week! Jamie and her husband joined us for a visit from Louisville! pic.twitter.com/NlPyXIHjsI — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 7, 2022

The Orleans

Quick Hit leads the way.

Double Jackpot = Double the FUN! Congratulations to these jackpot winners including one guest who took home $14,421 on Quick Hit Double Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kOrDzLDWHS — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 4, 2022

Palace Station

That’s $10,000 and $1.

❗JACKPOT ALERT ❗

Bet 👉 $4

Won 👉 $10,001 pic.twitter.com/onUXve6gIo — Palace Station (@palacestation) November 4, 2022

A $1.88 wager connects.

JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit an $11,661 jackpot from a $1.88 bet playing Dancing Drums Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/uJqhldyUX3 — Palace Station (@palacestation) November 5, 2022

