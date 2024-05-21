77°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 jackpots totalling $265K hit at downtown casino

A lucky Las Vegan won nearly $220,000 on Pai Gow poker on Sunday, May 20, 2024. (Plaza Hotel & Casino)
A lucky Las Vegan won nearly $220,000 on Pai Gow poker on Sunday, May 20, 2024. (Plaza Hotel & Casino)
An Electric Daisy Carnival attendee won a $45,000 progressive jackpot on a slot machine on Sunday, May 20,2024. (Plaza Hotel & Casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2024 - 8:55 pm

There were two jackpot winners at the same downtown casino on Sunday. One, a Las Vegas local and the other, an Electric Daisy Carnival attendee.

The Las Vegan won nearly $220,000 while playing Pai Gow poker at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, the casino said in a news release.

The casino said his buy in was $200, and he hit a 7-card straight flush to get a total progressive hit of over $206,000 with a Fortune Bonus bet for $12,500.

Later that day, a guest from California who was attending EDC won a $45,000 progressive jackpot on a Buffalo slot machine after placing a $2.25 bet.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

