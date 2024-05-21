2 jackpots totalling $265K hit at downtown casino
A Las Vegas local and an Electric Daisy Carnival attendee hit it big at the same downtown casino on Sunday.
The Las Vegan won nearly $220,000 while playing Pai Gow poker at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, the casino said in a news release.
The casino said his buy in was $200, and he hit a 7-card straight flush to get a total progressive hit of over $206,000 with a Fortune Bonus bet for $12,500.
Later that day, a guest from California who was attending EDC won a $45,000 progressive jackpot on a Buffalo slot machine after placing a $2.25 bet.
