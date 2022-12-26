2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino

Eye-popping jackpots keep hitting at Caesars Palace.

(Caesars Entertainment)

Eye-popping jackpots keep hitting at Caesars Palace.

Within days of two $100,000 wins at the venerable Strip location, the casino reported two more six-figure hauls over the weekend on its Twitter account.

A video poker player won $400,000 on a royal flush wagering $500 a spin; the other won $103,125 on a multi-hand poker machine.

We had some big wins over the holiday weekend. 👏 💰 Congratulations to both of these @CaesarsRewards members on jackpots totaling $503,125. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/2zfX4zsPO3 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 26, 2022

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One player connects on two jackpots.

Boulder Station

A great 8-spot hit on video keno.

When a $2 bet turns into a $20,000 Keno JACKPOT! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/CtxJIGWp2x — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 23, 2022

Four Queens

Double win for Julie: a jackpot and not freezing in Wisconsin!

Congratulations to Julie from Wisconsin for winning the grand jackpot on a progressive slot machine by Aristocrat for $10,967.50 with $5 bet on a bonus round! #jackpot #fourqueens #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/KZbKxKowaZ — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 23, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

A progressive royal flush hit.

JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $16,484 jackpot from a $10 bet 🎰 pic.twitter.com/4Fz7zPl64N — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) December 21, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

A huge score on the Strip!

Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a $100,010 jackpot playing 88 Fortunes.✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/RxsFzOpVvX — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) December 23, 2022

Santa Fe Station

Solid win on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

Nice hit! Last night a local Boarding Pass holder hit $11,950 playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/Iev3pLMPSe — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 23, 2022

The Strat

Manuel used 10 minutes very well!

Winner winner holiday dinner! 🤑 Manuel won $10,594.15 in 10 minutes playing our 88 Fortune machine at The STRAT! Help us congratulate him. 👏 💰 pic.twitter.com/RBflYCTI6f — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) December 22, 2022

Suncoast

The $1.20 went far.

Who wants to win $10,638 off a $1.20 bet⁉️ Head on over to the Suncoast! pic.twitter.com/xGR7WzVxBy — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 23, 2022

Sunset Station

A pair of slots wins join the video poker haul.

JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $16,006 jackpot from a $10 bet! pic.twitter.com/27YOzMWS6G — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 22, 2022

Bet 👉 $25

Won 👉 $10,000 Congrats to our lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/twd2iWVutg — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 23, 2022

Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $12,339 jackpot from a $2.25 bet! pic.twitter.com/CXQvhieLeK — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 26, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.