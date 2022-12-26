2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
Eye-popping jackpots keep hitting at Caesars Palace.
Within days of two $100,000 wins at the venerable Strip location, the casino reported two more six-figure hauls over the weekend on its Twitter account.
A video poker player won $400,000 on a royal flush wagering $500 a spin; the other won $103,125 on a multi-hand poker machine.
We had some big wins over the holiday weekend. 👏 💰 Congratulations to both of these @CaesarsRewards members on jackpots totaling $503,125.
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/2zfX4zsPO3
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 26, 2022
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
One player connects on two jackpots.
It’s a Christmas miracle! 🎅
This very lucky Las Vegas local won two Jackpots for $4,000 and $10,000 last night! #jackpot #dtlv #lasvegas #fremontstreet #binions pic.twitter.com/jfOiXJ6N4N
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 23, 2022
Boulder Station
A great 8-spot hit on video keno.
When a $2 bet turns into a $20,000 Keno JACKPOT! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/CtxJIGWp2x
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 23, 2022
Four Queens
Double win for Julie: a jackpot and not freezing in Wisconsin!
Congratulations to Julie from Wisconsin for winning the grand jackpot on a progressive slot machine by Aristocrat for $10,967.50 with $5 bet on a bonus round! #jackpot #fourqueens #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/KZbKxKowaZ
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 23, 2022
Green Valley Ranch
A progressive royal flush hit.
JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $16,484 jackpot from a $10 bet 🎰 pic.twitter.com/4Fz7zPl64N
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) December 21, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
A huge score on the Strip!
Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a $100,010 jackpot playing 88 Fortunes.✨ #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/RxsFzOpVvX
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) December 23, 2022
Santa Fe Station
Solid win on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.
Nice hit!
Last night a local Boarding Pass holder hit $11,950 playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/Iev3pLMPSe
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 23, 2022
The Strat
Manuel used 10 minutes very well!
Winner winner holiday dinner! 🤑 Manuel won $10,594.15 in 10 minutes playing our 88 Fortune machine at The STRAT! Help us congratulate him. 👏 💰 pic.twitter.com/RBflYCTI6f
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) December 22, 2022
Suncoast
The $1.20 went far.
Who wants to win $10,638 off a $1.20 bet⁉️ Head on over to the Suncoast! pic.twitter.com/xGR7WzVxBy
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 23, 2022
Sunset Station
A pair of slots wins join the video poker haul.
JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $16,006 jackpot from a $10 bet! pic.twitter.com/27YOzMWS6G
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 22, 2022
Bet 👉 $25
Won 👉 $10,000
Congrats to our lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/twd2iWVutg
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 23, 2022
Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $12,339 jackpot from a $2.25 bet! pic.twitter.com/CXQvhieLeK
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 26, 2022
