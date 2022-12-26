64°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2022 - 3:00 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Eye-popping jackpots keep hitting at Caesars Palace.

Within days of two $100,000 wins at the venerable Strip location, the casino reported two more six-figure hauls over the weekend on its Twitter account.

A video poker player won $400,000 on a royal flush wagering $500 a spin; the other won $103,125 on a multi-hand poker machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One player connects on two jackpots.

Boulder Station

A great 8-spot hit on video keno.

Four Queens

Double win for Julie: a jackpot and not freezing in Wisconsin!

Green Valley Ranch

A progressive royal flush hit.

Paris Las Vegas

A huge score on the Strip!

Santa Fe Station

Solid win on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

The Strat

Manuel used 10 minutes very well!

Suncoast

The $1.20 went far.

Sunset Station

A pair of slots wins join the video poker haul.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

