2 Las Vegas resorts among first to participate in new booking system

Guests at Sahara Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas will be able to book restaurants, clubs, pools, attractions and more through the new system, a partnership between OpenTable and UrVenue.

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Two Las Vegas Valley resorts are among the first to participate in an integrated amenities booking program.

Guests at Sahara Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas will be able to book restaurants, clubs, pools, attractions, bundles, recreation and more all under one shopping cart, a release said.

Bookings are available through OpenTable in partnership with Las Vegas-based hospitality technology company UrVenue, the companies jointly announced Wednesday.

The partnership streamlines the reservation process for a resort’s offerings available through UrVenue and OpenTable, according to the release, which did not say when the unified booking system will become available to guests. Spokespeople for the companies didn’t immediately return requests seeking clarification.

“We’ve always been frustrated about the multiple systems our guests need to use to book the variety of property experiences we have to offer,” Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage at Sahara Las Vegas, said in the release. “UrVenue’s partnership with OpenTable will make it easy for our staff to upsell and cross-sell, and for guests to book, and bundle experiences in a singular transaction, driving guest retention and making for a more expansive and diverse experience at our resort.”

The program is expected to launch at the Sahara in early July.

Guests will be able to pick individual seats and specific sections with interactive 3D venue maps, time-based bookings like restaurant reservations and duration-based bookings like rentals, the release said.

The Las Vegas resorts are two of three to use the program at its launch. The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa in Florida is the third.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.