88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

2 locals hit jackpots at off-strip casino, winnings total $178K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 4:23 pm
 
Andrew, a Las Vegas local, won $123,107 playing the Pai Gow Poker Progressive on Aug. 12, 2022. ...
Andrew, a Las Vegas local, won $123,107 playing the Pai Gow Poker Progressive on Aug. 12, 2022. (Courtesy of Rampart Casino)
A Las Vegas local, won $123,107 playing the Pai Gow Poker Progressive on Aug. 12, 2022. (Courte ...
A Las Vegas local, won $123,107 playing the Pai Gow Poker Progressive on Aug. 12, 2022. (Courtesy of Rampart Casino)

Luck struck twice at Rampart Casino on Friday.

Two locals won jackpots at the casino, with one winning $55,000 Friday morning, and one winning $123,107 later in the day.

The first win was on Dragon Cash. The lucky local won the $50,000 grand progressive and the $5,000 major progressive with only a $5 bet.

The second local won a jackpot playing the Pai Gow Poker progressive.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
3
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
4
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
5
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST