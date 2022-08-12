2 locals hit jackpots at off-strip casino, winnings total $178K

The locals won jackpots hours apart from each other.

Andrew, a Las Vegas local, won $123,107 playing the Pai Gow Poker Progressive on Aug. 12, 2022. (Courtesy of Rampart Casino)

Luck struck twice at Rampart Casino on Friday.

Two locals won jackpots at the casino, with one winning $55,000 Friday morning, and one winning $123,107 later in the day.

The first win was on Dragon Cash. The lucky local won the $50,000 grand progressive and the $5,000 major progressive with only a $5 bet.

The second local won a jackpot playing the Pai Gow Poker progressive.

