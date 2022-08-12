2 locals hit jackpots at off-strip casino, winnings total $178K
The locals won jackpots hours apart from each other.
Luck struck twice at Rampart Casino on Friday.
Two locals won jackpots at the casino, with one winning $55,000 Friday morning, and one winning $123,107 later in the day.
The first win was on Dragon Cash. The lucky local won the $50,000 grand progressive and the $5,000 major progressive with only a $5 bet.
The second local won a jackpot playing the Pai Gow Poker progressive.
