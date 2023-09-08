96°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 more Strip resorts to reinstate parking fees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 11:19 am
 
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the Encore parking garage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Wynn and Encore are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas will reinstate self-parking fees for non-resort guests beginning Sept. 27.

The company said Friday the daily parking fee would be $20 per day with the first four hours free. Valet parking will be $40 per day.

The new parking policy is a result of “the anticipated increased demand for parking at nearby attractions, and a higher volume of citywide events,” the company said.

Sphere, the 17,500-seat entertainment venue just south of Wynn Las Vegas, opens its doors for the first time Sept. 29 with the first of 25 concerts by U2. The showing of the film “Postcard from Earth” opens Oct. 6.

“The program is intended to ensure ample, free parking is available for guests to visit and enjoy the resort’s dining, entertainment and shopping amenities,” the company said in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

