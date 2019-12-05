2 players celebrate $100K wins on, off Las Vegas Strip
A touch of Mississippi helped a player on the Las Vegas Strip score a six-figure win Tuesday night.
Robert Weaver won $153,664 after hitting a club royal flush on the Mississippi Stud table game at the Flamingo, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Congratulations, Robert! 🎉 $153.664 #RoyalFlush on Mississippi stud tonight at #BirdBar. 💰 #Jackpot #Winner #Vegas #PlayToWin pic.twitter.com/DYPU8nAt9J
— Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) December 4, 2019
At The Orleans on Sunday, Raymond (listed as a visitor, but we’ll deduce that perhaps he is from Houston) won $100,000 on the Dancing Drums jackpot, wagering $26 during the machine’s bonus round.
Raymond turned his visit into a $100,000 payday when he hit this Dancing Drums® jackpot on Sunday! He was betting $26 during the bonus when he selected three matching Grand Fu Babies™. A non-progressive, the Grand jackpot is the highest of the four jackpots in the bonus round. pic.twitter.com/FwTrBtRiWR
— Orleans Hotel Casino (@orleanscasino) December 4, 2019
Around the Valley
At the Cannery on Wednesday, Jose won $19,205 on the Triple Lucky 7 Penny Progressive slots machine.
Jose was playing Triple Lucky 7 Penny Progressive when he struck gold and hit the jackpot for $19,205. Congratulations!#WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/Fz1TwO1Rzd
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 4, 2019
At Binion’s, a visitor from California reached the bonus round on a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine and earned a $10,581.07 payday.
Our latest lucky winner is from California! He was playing a Dragon Link Golden Century slot machine, got into the bonus, filled in all the coins & BAM, locked up the machine for a massive $10,581.07 payday!! #binions #binionslv #dtlv #slots pic.twitter.com/FTDP6g1WmE
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 4, 2019
At Aliante Hotel in North Las Vegas, Beverly hit a royal flush on Texas Hold’em to win a $11,885 progressive jackpot.
Beverly won the Progressive Jackpot on Texas Hold 'Em for a total of $11,885! ❤️ ♦️ ♠️ ♣️ #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/RgX5famWz2
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 4, 2019
At the California Hotel, a player on the $2 video poker machine turned $10 into $8,000 with a royal flush hit.
Life can be a blur but winning is crystal clear! Congrats to this lucky winner hitting a royal flush for $8,000! #TheCalCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/kOkPLkM4WZ
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) December 4, 2019
