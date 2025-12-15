2-year-old Durango expanding with high-limit slot machine room

Station Casinos officials say they’ll put up their Durango high-limit slot room up against any high-end venue in the city.

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It didn’t take long for Station Casinos’ Durango property to expand after first opening its doors just over two years ago.

The southwest Las Vegas resort opens a new high-limit slot machine room and a multilevel 2,000-space parking garage late Monday afternoon.

The garage also features parking space availability indicators that show empty spots with a green light.

Spanning over 8,000 square feet of dedicated gaming and indoor-outdoor lounge space, the refined setting is one of the largest in the city and features 120 high-limit slot machines including the debut of 30 new-to-Durango titles, with comfortable chairs and purse stools.

The high-limit room games include the popular Asian-themed Dragon Link by Aristocrat Gaming, Station Casinos’ linked progressive with top payouts ranging from $50,000 to $1 million based on bet range. New games to the room include Arctic Express, Super Hot Flaming Pots and Wolf Run Wild Moon. The bar features 16 multigame bartop machines.

Guests playing in the room will receive personalized service with dedicated guest service attendants, a full-time hospitality butler, two private restrooms and a high-limit cage in the space to cater to guest’s needs. Additionally, players will be able to cash out quickly with “MyPay” a paperless digital system for quicker payouts.

David Horn, vice president and general manager of Durango, said the wood finishes will make the room appealing to locals as well as out-of-town guests.

“It is beautiful and I think it’s going to blow people away,” Horn said of the room’s design.

Horn is partial to the room’s 60-foot chandelier and the mappa burl wood paneling in the ceiling and surrounding the casino cage.

Venetian plaster across the walls and ceilings complemented by large split-faced stone cutouts create space for curated art pieces adding depth and visual interest. A glass-enclosed garden wraps a singular side of the space to showcase lush greenery and welcome in a cascade of natural light.

Like all Station properties, the parking is a major value proposition – it’s free.

The 15-story tower with 209 rooms and its 83,178-square-foot casino opened at 6915 S. Durango Drive with rave reviews for its bright and airy appearance. In two years, Durango has quickly become one of Station Casinos’ most popular properties.

