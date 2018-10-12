20 photos to celebrate Bellagio’s 20th anniversary — PHOTOS

Break out the cake! A casino on the Las Vegas Vegas Strip is celebrating a birthday next week.
MGM’s iconic luxury resort, Bellagio, is turning 20 on Monday.
Over the past 20 years, the Bellagio has remained a must-see for Las Vegas tourists.
A look through Review-Journal photos shows many aspects of the casino’s appeal to those who visit Sin City: the renowned fountains, the vibrant display of seasons and holidays inside the conservatory, Cirque du Soleil’s aquatic show “O” and top-notch dining with views captured only in Las Vegas.
As MGM celebrates the birthday of what might be the most iconic casino on the Strip, read more about what makes the Bellagio so special.
