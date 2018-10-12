20 photos to celebrate Bellagio’s 20th anniversary — PHOTOS

Break out the cake! A casino on the Las Vegas Vegas Strip is celebrating a birthday next week.

A 30-person staff works on the Fountains at Bellagio seven days a week working to clean and maintain its functions in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

The Bellagio Hotel opens on the Las Vegas strip with a celebration of fireworks and other special events Sunday, Oct. 18, 1998. (AP Photo/Las Vegas News Bureau,Darrin Bush)

The Aladdin implosion in April 1998. (RJ File Photo)

Workers cleaning up and removing debris after the demolition of the Dunes Hotel's 23-story north tower. (RJ File Photo)

Bellagio construction in August 1996. (RJ File Photo)

The exterior of the Bellagio in August 1997. (RJ File Photo)

"Falling Asleep ," Bellagio Conservatory's fall-themed garden pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Thousands of people line up waiting to go into the Bellagio which opened late Thursday night, Oct. 15, 1998. (RJ File Photo)

The Fountains of Bellagio show on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Patrons pass by the Chihuly Fiori de Como glass sculpture in the lobby of Bellagio on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frontman Brendon Urie, center, and members of the Las Vegas rock band Panic! at the Disco perform at the Fountains at Bellagio ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights-Washington Capitals NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, June 7, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Frontman Brendon Urie, center, and members of the Las Vegas rock band Panic! at the Disco perform at the Fountains at Bellagio ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights-Washington Capitals NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, June 7, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Fountains of Bellagio show on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Guests check out "That's Amore," the Bellagio Conservatory's summer display Monday, June 18, 2018. The display, based on an Italian summer, will be will be open through September 8. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

"Falling Asleep," Bellagio Conservatory's fall-themed garden photographed in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

"Falling Asleep," Bellagio Conservatory's fall-themed garden photographed in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

The Fountains at Bellagio is an eight and a half acre lake with 1,214 jets that shoot water up to 460 feet into the air in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Decorations are seen after the Christmas tree lighting at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 30, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bellagio hotel-casino,3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, as seen Wednesday April 24, 2013. The MGM Grand is scheduled to release first quarter earnings.(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Jeff Scheid Bellagio hotel-casino,3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, as seen Wednesday April 24, 2013. The MGM Grand is scheduled to release first quarter earnings.(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A VIP seating area at the new Hyde Lounge in the Bellagio hotel-casino is seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011, with the Bellagio fountains behind. The lounge will open on New Years Eve. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ray Wold burns as he reads a newspaper during a fire dancer's act in "O" at the Bellagio Thursday, May 12, 2011. "O", which started with the opening of Bellagio in 1998, is marking its 6,000th show May 22. Wold has never missed a performance. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The platform holding the water jets for the Bellagio Fountian Show is raised about the lake surface for routne maintinence Wednesday March 23, 2011. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Break out the cake! A casino on the Las Vegas Vegas Strip is celebrating a birthday next week.

MGM’s iconic luxury resort, Bellagio, is turning 20 on Monday.

Over the past 20 years, the Bellagio has remained a must-see for Las Vegas tourists.

A look through Review-Journal photos shows many aspects of the casino’s appeal to those who visit Sin City: the renowned fountains, the vibrant display of seasons and holidays inside the conservatory, Cirque du Soleil’s aquatic show “O” and top-notch dining with views captured only in Las Vegas.

As MGM celebrates the birthday of what might be the most iconic casino on the Strip, read more about what makes the Bellagio so special.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.