The visitor won in a 7-card “Straight Flush” while playing Pai Gow.

7-card "Straight Flush" at Sunset Station on Aug. 1, 2022. (Sunset Station)

Sometimes a small bet pays off.

A visitor won $210,097 in a 7-card “Straight Flush” while playing Pai Gow at Sunset Station on Monday.

The winner put $1 on the progressive bonus to win at the Henderson casino.

The Pai Gow Progressive jackpot reset is currently over $110,000.

