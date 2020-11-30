$200K keno jackpot hits at Red Rock Resort

It was the second $200,000 winner in as many days at the west Las Vegas Valley casino.

(Station Casinos)

It’s a good time to be playing at Red Rock Resort.

A day after a local player won a $278,318 jackpot on a video poker machine, a Las Vegas visitor won $200,000 playing video keno.

The player wagered $20 on a four-card keno machine and hit an eight-spot around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Christine won $10,000 on Bonus Poker after hitting four aces with a kicker.

Christine was playing Bonus Poker on Friday the 13th when she hit 4 Aces with a 4 Kicker, collecting $10,000 in the process. Congratulations, Christine! pic.twitter.com/3dTRCJydum — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 16, 2020

A Cash Falls player hit for $10,273.30.

Cash Falls to our lucky guest's lap with a jackpot on Cash Falls for a total of $10,273.30! pic.twitter.com/Rr4A6mvxFD — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 24, 2020

A grand progressive jackpot on Wicked Wheel hit for $11,505.38.

Another jackpot at Aliante! This time it's Grand Progressive Jackpot on Wicked Wheel for a total of $11,505.38! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kia6I4uFkU — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 19, 2020

One player won $10,904.48 on Dragons Wealth.

Dragons Wealth starts the weekend off in style with this $10,904.48 jackpot. Congrats to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/BHhckbpcOL — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 21, 2020

California

A video keno player collected $10,004.

Keno fans, where are you at? What do you think about this $10,004 win?! pic.twitter.com/ql92DsoQ9h — California Casino (@thecalcasino) November 21, 2020

Cannery

A Dragon Link jackpot hit for $10,973.33.

It's a Golden Century at Cannery with this $10,973.33 Dragon Link jackpot. Congrats to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/Zmcd2cXwWX — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 19, 2020

Four Queens

David, visiting from North Dakota, won $13,266.14 on the Walking Dead penny progressive machine.

David from North Dakota racked up $13,266.14 playing the Walking Dead penny progressive by Aristocrat Gaming by hitting the grand progressive with the 10X multiplier. Congratulations to our lucky winner!!! pic.twitter.com/E8tfjUezcz — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) November 21, 2020

Harrah’s

A slots player on JinLong 888 hit for $26,400.

Hayley E. hit for $26,800 on a Fifty Play video poker machine.

Seven Stars guest Hayley E. knows how to do Saturdays right! Congratulations on hitting a jackpot for $26,800! #ComeOutandPlay pic.twitter.com/PLHrenCj7e — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) November 29, 2020

Treasure Island

Thomas W. won a $10,601 jackpot.

Beat the mid-week blues with another #WinnerWednesday! Thomas W. sure did with his $10,601 jackpot! Have you signed up to be a @TIPlayersClub member yet?! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/61Jn6xDgGC — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 18, 2020

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.