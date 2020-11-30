59°F
$200K keno jackpot hits at Red Rock Resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

It’s a good time to be playing at Red Rock Resort.

A day after a local player won a $278,318 jackpot on a video poker machine, a Las Vegas visitor won $200,000 playing video keno.

The player wagered $20 on a four-card keno machine and hit an eight-spot around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Christine won $10,000 on Bonus Poker after hitting four aces with a kicker.

A Cash Falls player hit for $10,273.30.

A grand progressive jackpot on Wicked Wheel hit for $11,505.38.

One player won $10,904.48 on Dragons Wealth.

California

A video keno player collected $10,004.

Cannery

A Dragon Link jackpot hit for $10,973.33.

Four Queens

David, visiting from North Dakota, won $13,266.14 on the Walking Dead penny progressive machine.

Harrah’s

A slots player on JinLong 888 hit for $26,400.

Hayley E. hit for $26,800 on a Fifty Play video poker machine.

Treasure Island

Thomas W. won a $10,601 jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

