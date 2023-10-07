$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

This was literally the luck of the draw.

A video poker player won $200,000 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Playing $500 a hand and tossing away the first five dealt cards, a video poker player at Caesars Palace drew four aces with a kicker three, winning $200,000 in the process.

The hand hit at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. The late-night hits have been happening recently at the venerable casino.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Celebrating four winners from the downtown hotel.

Who says you need to bet big to win big? Congratulations to these lucky winners!!💰 pic.twitter.com/gEH8Z5E6fr — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 7, 2023

Fremont

Congrats to Darlene and Travis!

Do you prefer old or new machines?!🎰 Congratulations to these winners!💰 pic.twitter.com/2j0RP36D9p — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 6, 2023

Sam’s Town

A huge won off a 75-cent spin.

🐷 Lucky Winner: I'll huff and I'll puff and I'll win this $14,435 jackpot off a $.75 bet! 🐺💨🏡 pic.twitter.com/KuPEQ1LwQN — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 5, 2023

