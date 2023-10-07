70°F
Casinos & Gaming

$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 7:06 am
 
A video poker player won $200,000 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (C ...
A video poker player won $200,000 on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

This was literally the luck of the draw.

Playing $500 a hand and tossing away the first five dealt cards, a video poker player at Caesars Palace drew four aces with a kicker three, winning $200,000 in the process.

The hand hit at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. The late-night hits have been happening recently at the venerable casino.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Celebrating four winners from the downtown hotel.

Fremont

Congrats to Darlene and Travis!

Sam’s Town

A huge won off a 75-cent spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

