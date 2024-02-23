$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
It was the second major jackpot win at the establishment this month.
Playing big, winning big worked for a local video poker player.
The gamer, who chose to remain anonymous, won $200,000 after hitting a royal flush on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine Thursday at Suncoast, according to a casino spokesperson.
The hand was a $250 bet. This makes the second six-figure jackpot to hit at the casino in February.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Isn’t it “Serengeti” in “Africa” by Toto?
CATS WILD STERENGETI JACKPOT
BET: $1.60
WIN: $10,000.00 pic.twitter.com/l96VqZ9o6v
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 21, 2024
And the wheel goes round and round.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE JACKPOT
BET: $5.00
WIN: $20,002.00 pic.twitter.com/Xp0zTvZwtG
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 23, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
The king of hearts dropped by for some fun.
Double Double Bonus Poker
SEQUENTIAL ROYAL FLUSH ALERT ❤️
$5 bet → $82517.70 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/QQ8Bb7ENaF
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 22, 2024
Palace Station
When you’re down to your last $300 and this pops in.
This lucky boarding pass member just hit a jackpot.
Jackpot: $20,000
Way to level up your charm! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/cgK4i9CS0V
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 21, 2024
Palms
The postcards are a nice touch, Palms!
#yearofthedragon just got hotter with this sizzling Dragon Cash jackpot win. 🔥🐉💰CONGRATS.
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/tOrgbjVrST
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 22, 2024
Sam’s Town
Hang on to them all.
DEALT!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wu9CAwK6T
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 21, 2024
Only needed $1.
Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting the Grand progressive jackpot on Dragon Link for $11,036 with just a $1.00 bet! pic.twitter.com/WDe1jfT31v
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 22, 2024
South Point
That’s a lot of big-denomination chips.
Congratulations to the lucky winner who hit The Ultimate Texas Hold Em Jackpot on Sunday night, taking home an incredible $83,875! 🎰💰
Not only that, but the blind bet hit for an additional $5000! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lM0HguL5XX
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) February 21, 2024
