Casinos & Gaming

$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
A local player won $200,000 after hitting a royal flush on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine ...
A local player won $200,000 after hitting a royal flush on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast Casino)

Playing big, winning big worked for a local video poker player.

The gamer, who chose to remain anonymous, won $200,000 after hitting a royal flush on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine Thursday at Suncoast, according to a casino spokesperson.

The hand was a $250 bet. This makes the second six-figure jackpot to hit at the casino in February.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Isn’t it “Serengeti” in “Africa” by Toto?

And the wheel goes round and round.

Green Valley Ranch

The king of hearts dropped by for some fun.

Palace Station

When you’re down to your last $300 and this pops in.

Palms

The postcards are a nice touch, Palms!

Sam’s Town

Hang on to them all.

Only needed $1.

South Point

That’s a lot of big-denomination chips.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Bob Finch, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Red Rock Resorts, welcomes T ...
Longtime Station Casinos exec to retire
By / RJ

A veteran executive with Station Casinos has retired after 40 years with the company, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

