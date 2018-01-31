2017 gaming revenue up in Las Vegas area

Clark County’s gaming win ended a strong 2017 with a whimper with December totals down 0.89 percent to end the calendar year up 2.7 percent, the state Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Control Board analyst expects gaming revenue to grow in 2018 with increased visitation and convention traffic filling newly remodeled hotel rooms that were offline much of 2017.

“With the positive economic indicators that the state has been recording, along with positive national economic trends, continued modest growth seems attainable,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the board’s tax and license division.

Clark County’s 2.7 percent increase in 2017 over 2016 totals occurred despite the volatile baccarat market being down 5.75 percent. Lawton said Clark County had a 3.8 percent increase in the first half of the year, but a 1.7 percent increase in the second half.

“These results were driven by slots and games during the first half of the year as we experienced a 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent increase, respectively, during the first half of the year,” he said. “However, during the second half of the year, games decreased 1.4 percent with baccarat down 10.4 percent due to hold, and slots increased 3.8 percent.”

A higher-than-normal percentage of hotel rooms being offline due to remodelings at Monte Carlo, Palace Station and several Caesars Entertainment properties contributed to a decline in visitation and that downturn was reflected in gaming win.

Southern Nevada also battled through a decline in visitation immediately following the Oct. 1 shooting with lower numbers in October and November.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release December and 2017 totals later Wednesday.

