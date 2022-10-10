87°F
$202K bingo jackpot hits at northwest Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 3:21 pm
 
(Station Casino)
(Station Casino)

The bouncing balls landed well for a pair of Station Casinos patrons on Sunday.

Playing bingo at Santa Fe Station, Renee won a $202,946 jackpot on a Jumbo progressive on the 52nd number, according to a Station Casinos release.

About 24 miles to the southeast at Sunset Station, another lucky winner hit 8 out of 8 at $2 a ticket for $99,000 while playing live keno, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

