$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A Henderson man is happy he played close to home Wednesday morning.

Stephen G. hit a progressive jackpot worth $203,180.18 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Double Sapphire game on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Sunset Station)

Stephen G., betting $3.75, won a progressive jackpot worth $203,180.18 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Double Sapphire game at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winning spin hit at 2:20 a.m.

