Casinos & Gaming

$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A Henderson man won a progressive jackpot worth $203,180.18 at Sunset Station. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 5:25 pm
Stephen G. hit a progressive jackpot worth $203,180.18 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Double ...
Stephen G. hit a progressive jackpot worth $203,180.18 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Double Sapphire game on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Sunset Station in Henderson. (Sunset Station)

A Henderson man is happy he played close to home Wednesday morning.

Stephen G., betting $3.75, won a progressive jackpot worth $203,180.18 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Double Sapphire game at Sunset Station, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winning spin hit at 2:20 a.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

