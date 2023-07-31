99°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 1:07 pm
 
Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, S.D., won $203,609 on Friday, July 28, 2023, after hitting a mega ...
Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, S.D., won $203,609 on Friday, July 28, 2023, after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

If you’re here to buy a 5-year-old Rolls Royce, chances are you might not need an extra 200 grand. It’s probably nice to have it anyway.

Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, S.D., won $203,609 Friday after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud poker at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Patel was visiting Las Vegas with his wife to purchase a 2018 Rolls Royce Ghost and landed the jackpot with a royal flush after two hours of playing.

According to Patel, in the 15 years he has visited the property, he has only played at the same poker table. He plans on using the winnings to enjoy a future trip back to Caesars Palace.

The fun didn’t stop there. An hour after that jackpot, another Caesars player won $200,000 on video poker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Dealt royals remain the best.

Rampart

Hurray, Helen!

Santa Fe Station

Big haul from Superlock.

Buffalo!

Sunset Station

From $12.50 to riches.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
2
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
3
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
4
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
5
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$416K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$416K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino
$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
$124K table game payout hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$124K table game payout hits at Las Vegas Valley casino