$203K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

An additional $200,000 video poker jackpot was won at the same casino on the same night.

Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, S.D., won $203,609 on Friday, July 28, 2023, after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

If you’re here to buy a 5-year-old Rolls Royce, chances are you might not need an extra 200 grand. It’s probably nice to have it anyway.

Ashwin Patel of Sioux Falls, S.D., won $203,609 Friday after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud poker at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Patel was visiting Las Vegas with his wife to purchase a 2018 Rolls Royce Ghost and landed the jackpot with a royal flush after two hours of playing.

According to Patel, in the 15 years he has visited the property, he has only played at the same poker table. He plans on using the winnings to enjoy a future trip back to Caesars Palace.

The fun didn’t stop there. An hour after that jackpot, another Caesars player won $200,000 on video poker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Dealt royals remain the best.

Please help us congratulate this guest on the $12k! pic.twitter.com/L0f9nfVhpD — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 28, 2023

Rampart

Hurray, Helen!

Santa Fe Station

Big haul from Superlock.

CONGRATS to this local who hit the Superlock progressive jackpot last night at Santa Fe! It cashed for $41,872.95! @stationcasinos pic.twitter.com/8xnT8kf8Wt — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 28, 2023

Buffalo!

$.75 bet, $11,922.73 JACKPOT! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest who hit a progressive playing Buffalo Gold Revolution. pic.twitter.com/ATZExXgQNq — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 31, 2023

Sunset Station

From $12.50 to riches.

DEUCES WILD BONUS VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 🔥🔥🔥 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,000 with a $12.50 bet 😜👍 pic.twitter.com/0WLg7pmcox — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 30, 2023

