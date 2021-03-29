$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station

When four 7s “beat” four 8s on the poker table, you know a bad beat poker jackpot was just hit.

John Gardner, top left, celebrates his winning hand of four 8s for $41,081, and Kathryn holds her commemorative check for $71,891 for her losing hand of four 7s Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Boulder Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive hit on Saturday at Boulder Station, with the total payout at $205,566.

Kathryn held the losing hand of 7s and took home $71,891, and John Gardner held the winning hand to get $41,081, according to a Station Casinos release. Both players are from the Las Vegas Valley.

The remaining players on the table each won $1,468, while all active poker players in Station Casinos poker rooms at the time won $521.

A bad beat jackpot occurs when a very strong poker hand is beaten by even stronger one. In the Station jackpot, a player must have quad queens or better beaten when the progressive restarts. As the progressive meter increases, the minimum qualifying hand decreases.

The player with the losing hand receives 35 percent of the jackpot. The player with the winning hand gets 20 percent, the other players at the table share 5 percent, and the other players at the three Station poker rooms when the jackpot is hit share 40 percent.

