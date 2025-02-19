$207K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

It’s good to have a joker on your side occasionally.

A player won a $207,504 Pai Gow Progressive jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa)

A player won a $207,504 Pai Gow Progressive jackpot on Tuesday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, used the joker to complete the straight flush. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Being bolder at Boulder. #HadToOnce

Congratulation's to this guest

Dancing Drums

Bet $5.28

Winnings $10,350 pic.twitter.com/kfTkWbSm7c — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 18, 2025

Golden Nugget

Being golden at Golden. #OKTwice

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Gabriel!

Palace Station

Huge haul on the $12.50 spin.

Dragon Cash Grand Jackpot WINNER $74,314.

Be the next winner! pic.twitter.com/xtFG2pFtjA — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 17, 2025

Plaza

Way to go, Edwin!

Edwin won big this weekend!! 🎉 He turned his $1.25 bet into $12,485 💰Congrats on your win! #PlazaLV #Jackpot #Winning pic.twitter.com/sH8dVxiUsi — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 18, 2025

Red Rock Casino

More video keno magic.

ANOTHER KENO WIN! 🌟 Congratulations to our lucky guest who won $33,616 on a $16 bet playing Four Card Keno 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2lmbaRBkxz — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) February 17, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.