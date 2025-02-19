$207K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
It’s good to have a joker on your side occasionally.
A player won a $207,504 Pai Gow Progressive jackpot on Tuesday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, used the joker to complete the straight flush. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Being bolder at Boulder. #HadToOnce
Congratulation's to this guest
Dancing Drums
Bet $5.28
Winnings $10,350
February 18, 2025
Golden Nugget
Being golden at Golden. #OKTwice
Jackpot vibes only
February 18, 2025
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, Gabriel!
Gabriel just struck gold on Dragon Link with a massive $12,249 jackpot!
February 17, 2025
Palace Station
Huge haul on the $12.50 spin.
Dragon Cash Grand Jackpot WINNER $74,314.
Be the next winner!
February 17, 2025
Plaza
Way to go, Edwin!
Edwin won big this weekend!! He turned his $1.25 bet into $12,485 💰Congrats on your win!
February 18, 2025
Red Rock Casino
More video keno magic.
ANOTHER KENO WIN! 🌟
Congratulations to our lucky guest who won $33,616 on a $16 bet playing Four Card Keno
February 17, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
