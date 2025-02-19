47°F
$207K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A player won a $207,504 Pai Gow Progressive jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, a ...
A player won a $207,504 Pai Gow Progressive jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa)
February 19, 2025 - 7:47 am
 

A player won a $207,504 Pai Gow Progressive jackpot on Tuesday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, used the joker to complete the straight flush. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Being bolder at Boulder. #HadToOnce

Golden Nugget

Being golden at Golden. #OKTwice

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Gabriel!

Palace Station

Huge haul on the $12.50 spin.

Plaza

Way to go, Edwin!

Red Rock Casino

More video keno magic.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

