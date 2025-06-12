84°F
$213K table game jackpot hits at southwest Las Vegas Valley casino

Mary S. from Gilroy, Calif., won a $213,531.56 after hitting a pai gow poker progressive jackpot Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2025 - 6:46 am
 

There was no queen of hearts. Everything else lined up well for a California visitor.

Mary S. from Gilroy, California, won $213,531.56 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker Wednesday morning at Silverton, according to a casino spokesperson.

Her hand was a straight flush from the five of hearts to the jack, with the joker acting as the nine. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

$100K haul for local player at Circa

Marcus parlayed his $8.80 spin into a very quality haul.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One part of the downtown winning fest …

Four Queens

… and the other.

Palace Station

More fun with gongs.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

