$213K table game jackpot hits at southwest Las Vegas Valley casino

Mary S. from Gilroy, Calif., won a $213,531.56 after hitting a pai gow poker progressive jackpot Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

There was no queen of hearts. Everything else lined up well for a California visitor.

Mary S. from Gilroy, California, won $213,531.56 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker Wednesday morning at Silverton, according to a casino spokesperson.

Her hand was a straight flush from the five of hearts to the jack, with the joker acting as the nine. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

$100K haul for local player at Circa

Marcus parlayed his $8.80 spin into a very quality haul.

An $8.80 bet. A 6-figure boom. 🎰 A lucky guest and Vegas local, Marcus, just lit up one of our Bang Bam Boom machines for $100,948.59. Proof that one spin at #CircaLasVegas can change everything. 🔥💰 pic.twitter.com/WSBLzJLZJR — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) June 10, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One part of the downtown winning fest …

You won't believe the number of jackpots won at Binion's last week! We're giving away more than we can handle, so come to Binion's today and cash in! 🎰🎉#binions #jackot #fremontstreet #dtlv #jackpots pic.twitter.com/aOvsZuswgI — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 10, 2025

Four Queens

… and the other.

💰 Where do big wins happen? Four Queens, of course! Congrats to two of our lucky guests who each hit jackpots over $10,000! 🎉 Who's feeling lucky next? 🎰#FourQueensVegas #JackpotWinners #VegasLuck #DowntownVegas pic.twitter.com/QHETmYlAu3 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) June 10, 2025

Palace Station

More fun with gongs.

Money Gong Emperor Jackpot at Palace Station! 🤑 🤑 🤑

$10,078.39 pic.twitter.com/6qxzUwSEUy — Palace Station (@palacestation) June 12, 2025

