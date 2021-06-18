109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

$217K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2021 - 9:22 am
 
Updated June 18, 2021 - 10:44 am
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Losing with four 8s was a winner for one poker player.

The Station Casinos’ Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” progressive hit Monday night at Red Rock Casino when the four 8s fell to an 8-high straight flush, according to a Station Casinos news release.

The winning hand won $43,387 and the losing hand won $75,928. All players at the table won $1,356 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $557 each, including all the players at the winning table. Both players asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A jackpot so nice, Renato has won it twice.

A royal flush helped one player win a total of $24,376.

Binion’s

Wicked Wheel paid out $20,765.48 to one lucky player.

California

So happy together.

When a $25 wager works.

Fremont

Sandra celebrated her $10,000 win.

Suncoast

Nothing like having nothing to worry about after the deal.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
4
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
5
Las Vegas rental home prices climbing at one of fastest rates in US
Las Vegas rental home prices climbing at one of fastest rates in US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST