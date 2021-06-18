$217K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino

Four 8s fell to an 8-high straight flush leading to a big payday.

(Station Casinos)

Losing with four 8s was a winner for one poker player.

The Station Casinos’ Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” progressive hit Monday night at Red Rock Casino when the four 8s fell to an 8-high straight flush, according to a Station Casinos news release.

The winning hand won $43,387 and the losing hand won $75,928. All players at the table won $1,356 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $557 each, including all the players at the winning table. Both players asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A jackpot so nice, Renato has won it twice.

Renato immediately called his family to share the news that he had just won this $10,000 jackpot! They were just as excited for him! This is the second time Renato has hit big on this same exact machine, it is officially now one of his favorites! pic.twitter.com/B3xdZtgKHM — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 16, 2021

A royal flush helped one player win a total of $24,376.

Last night, an anonymous guest won a huge jackpot with a Royal Flush! The jackpot alone paid $19,376 for a $1 bet. All included, we hand paid the lucky guest a total of $24,376! Sweet win! pic.twitter.com/sTx8TOwEOX — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 17, 2021

Binion’s

Wicked Wheel paid out $20,765.48 to one lucky player.

California

So happy together.

⬇️ Couples that win together, celebrate together! 🎉

➡️ Vernon turned his $1 bet into a $10,000 payday after hitting 8 out of 8 playing keno.

➡️ Nadine's 7 out of 7 x2 landed her a sweet $7,001 jackpot! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AZcwBI7sfk — California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 15, 2021

When a $25 wager works.

Check out this sweet draw! Nothing like a $10,000 jackpot to make your day! pic.twitter.com/WYk9wwFlFp — California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 16, 2021

Fremont

Sandra celebrated her $10,000 win.

Have we told you lately how 🧯 HOT👩‍🚒 our Ten Times Pay machines are?! 🔥 No?! Well, here we are again with an incredible $10,000 win, courtesy of Sandra! pic.twitter.com/isxPnzC2sJ — Fremont Casino (@fremont) June 15, 2021

Suncoast

Nothing like having nothing to worry about after the deal.

#WinnerWednesday at Suncoast! A lucky winner was dealt four 2's with a 3-kicker… TEN times! Congrats on the $10,000 jackpot. 😎 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/I8mWWiziNW — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 16, 2021

