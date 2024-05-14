21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot

An Ohio resident visiting Las Vegas last week had his 21st birthday celebration turn into a $362,000 winning.

Damon Howell, of Union City, Ohio, after winning $362,640 playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em on his 21st birthday on May 10, 2023, at Oshea's at The Linq in Las Vegas. (Caesars)

Visit from an Ohio hamlet of some 1,500 residents. Celebrate on your 21st birthday. Play Ultimate Texas Hold’em at O’Shea. Win $362,240. Decide to buy a house.

A dream? Nope.

It happened Friday to Damon Howell of Union City, Ohio, according to a Caesars news release.

“Overwhelmed with shock and disbelief, the birthday boy’s initial thought was that it was ‘not real’ and that he was ‘too young to figure out’ what he’d like to do with the winnings,” stated the release. “In the end, though, Howell stated he would like to buy a house with the jackpot money.

Another Friday night, at least for one, in Vegas.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.