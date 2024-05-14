88°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot

Damon Howell, of Union City, Ohio, after winning $362,640 playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em on his ...
Damon Howell, of Union City, Ohio, after winning $362,640 playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em on his 21st birthday on May 10, 2023, at Oshea's at The Linq in Las Vegas. (Caesars)
Damon Howell's winning hand was 10-J-Q-K-A of hearts. (Caesars)
Damon Howell's winning hand was 10-J-Q-K-A of hearts. (Caesars)
More Stories
Joseph Nardello of Connecticut won more than $1.9 million on a side bet on Three Card Stud at T ...
Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino
South Point on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @el ...
Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $6M renovation
The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The exterior will have new paint and ...
Former MGM exec tapped to lead off-Strip casino
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las Vegas R ...
Judge throws out Strip hotel price fixing lawsuit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 6:10 pm
 

Visit from an Ohio hamlet of some 1,500 residents. Celebrate on your 21st birthday. Play Ultimate Texas Hold’em at O’Shea. Win $362,240. Decide to buy a house.

A dream? Nope.

It happened Friday to Damon Howell of Union City, Ohio, according to a Caesars news release.

“Overwhelmed with shock and disbelief, the birthday boy’s initial thought was that it was ‘not real’ and that he was ‘too young to figure out’ what he’d like to do with the winnings,” stated the release. “In the end, though, Howell stated he would like to buy a house with the jackpot money.

Another Friday night, at least for one, in Vegas.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino
recommend 2
See the world’s largest collection of dinosaur poop at Arizona’s new ‘Poozeum’
recommend 3
Slots spree of $1.4M hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 4
$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos
recommend 5
No foolin’: April’s top 5 jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
$169K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino