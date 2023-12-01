$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Someone is getting to start their holiday shopping on a positive note.

Quang Trinh of Vietnam won $222,213 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Quang Trinh of Vietnam won $222,213 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Trinh, who stopped by the casino floor after dinner at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, won the massive jackpot around 10 p.m. Thursday after 30 minutes of play.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Main Street Station

Quality playoff on a $5 spin.

🎰 $15,254 🎰 Congratulations to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/rfVHSopRXf — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 1, 2023

Sunset Station

Apparently, $5 spins are popular.

🐲 🐲 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐲 🐲 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $11,247.27 with a $5 bet 🤑👍✔️ pic.twitter.com/utOFh8NI6X — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 1, 2023

