Casinos & Gaming

$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 11:18 am
 
Quang Trinh of Vietnam won $222,213 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Quang Trinh of Vietnam won $222,213 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Someone is getting to start their holiday shopping on a positive note.

Quang Trinh of Vietnam won $222,213 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Trinh, who stopped by the casino floor after dinner at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, won the massive jackpot around 10 p.m. Thursday after 30 minutes of play.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Main Street Station

Quality playoff on a $5 spin.

Sunset Station

Apparently, $5 spins are popular.

