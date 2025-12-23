$224K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
In addition, a video poker hand hit for six figures at an off-Strip casino.
A visitor from Arizona was blanketed with cash on the first day of winter.
The player won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Sunday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.
The clubs flush from six to the queen included a joker for the jack of clubs. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
The hand was worth $219,376, and the player also received an additional $5,000 through the Fortune Bonus.
6-figure video poker win at off-Strip casino
A player at the Palms is rewarded after a $125 hand turns into $100,000.
A royal flush for the $100,000 win. 🃏🎰 pic.twitter.com/Ip0rCS0JNO
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 17, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Way to go, Julie!
It's a holiday miracle, give a huge congrats to Julie on her $10k jackpot! 🎰🎁 pic.twitter.com/bGyEoLjBVu
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 22, 2025
Binion’s
Nice win on a 75-cent spin.
SMALL BET, HUGE PAYOUT 💸
Congrats to the lucky guest that bet $0.75 and landed a $15,112 payday at Binion’s! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/QWH9fQ2V6e
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 22, 2025
Four Queens
And the $1.76 spin doesn’t hurt, either.
$1.76 bet turns into a $10,500 jackpot at Four Queens today! 🥳 congratulations to the lucky winner! 💸 Talk about an early Christmas gift 🎁 😍 pic.twitter.com/XtdzQNYK02
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 22, 2025
Main Street Station
A quartet of five-figure wins downtown.
Winner after winner after winner 🎰✨ Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/YT4ji9Tg4K
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 19, 2025
Palace Station
Scoring big on Dragon Link: Golden Century.
Golden Century Jackpot at Palace Station! $17,166.53 pic.twitter.com/bT75VIvRZz
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 16, 2025
Palms
Congrats, Alona!
Alona's lucky numbers paid off, and she walked out $28,460 richer! 🤑#ClubSerrano #Jackpot #PalmsLV @IGTJackpots pic.twitter.com/OL2DJe73w5
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 18, 2025
Suncoast
It’s a purple celebration, so it must be good.
Jackpot Alert! 🎉 A lucky player hit the Grand Progressive on Purple Celebration Bao Zhu Zha at Suncoast, winning $15,300.16 on a $17.60 bet (2¢ denom)! 💜💰 pic.twitter.com/coBsOEpf6O
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 17, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.