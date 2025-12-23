$224K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

In addition, a video poker hand hit for six figures at an off-Strip casino.

A player from Arizona won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point)

A visitor from Arizona was blanketed with cash on the first day of winter.

The player won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Sunday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

The clubs flush from six to the queen included a joker for the jack of clubs. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The hand was worth $219,376, and the player also received an additional $5,000 through the Fortune Bonus.

6-figure video poker win at off-Strip casino

A player at the Palms is rewarded after a $125 hand turns into $100,000.

A royal flush for the $100,000 win. 🃏🎰 pic.twitter.com/Ip0rCS0JNO — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 17, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Way to go, Julie!

It's a holiday miracle, give a huge congrats to Julie on her $10k jackpot! 🎰🎁 pic.twitter.com/bGyEoLjBVu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 22, 2025

Binion’s

Nice win on a 75-cent spin.

SMALL BET, HUGE PAYOUT 💸

Congrats to the lucky guest that bet $0.75 and landed a $15,112 payday at Binion’s! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/QWH9fQ2V6e — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 22, 2025

Four Queens

And the $1.76 spin doesn’t hurt, either.

$1.76 bet turns into a $10,500 jackpot at Four Queens today! 🥳 congratulations to the lucky winner! 💸 Talk about an early Christmas gift 🎁 😍 pic.twitter.com/XtdzQNYK02 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 22, 2025

Main Street Station

A quartet of five-figure wins downtown.

Winner after winner after winner 🎰✨ Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/YT4ji9Tg4K — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 19, 2025

Palace Station

Scoring big on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Golden Century Jackpot at Palace Station! $17,166.53 pic.twitter.com/bT75VIvRZz — Palace Station (@palacestation) December 16, 2025

Palms

Congrats, Alona!

Suncoast

It’s a purple celebration, so it must be good.

Jackpot Alert! 🎉 A lucky player hit the Grand Progressive on Purple Celebration Bao Zhu Zha at Suncoast, winning $15,300.16 on a $17.60 bet (2¢ denom)! 💜💰 pic.twitter.com/coBsOEpf6O — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 17, 2025

