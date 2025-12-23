62°F
Casinos & Gaming

$224K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A player from Arizona won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker S ...
A player from Arizona won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point)
A player from Arizona won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker S ...
A player from Arizona won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point)
December 23, 2025 - 2:01 pm
December 23, 2025 - 2:01 pm
 

A visitor from Arizona was blanketed with cash on the first day of winter.

The player won $224,376 after hitting a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Sunday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

The clubs flush from six to the queen included a joker for the jack of clubs. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

The hand was worth $219,376, and the player also received an additional $5,000 through the Fortune Bonus.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Way to go, Julie!

Binion’s

Nice win on a 75-cent spin.

Four Queens

And the $1.76 spin doesn’t hurt, either.

Main Street Station

A quartet of five-figure wins downtown.

Palace Station

Scoring big on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Palms

Congrats, Alona!

Suncoast

It’s a purple celebration, so it must be good.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

