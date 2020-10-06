82°F
Casinos & Gaming

$225K slots jackpot hit for ND visitor at McCarran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2020 - 9:01 am
 
Updated October 6, 2020 - 9:25 am

It’s never too late to leave Las Vegas a winner.

Darrin W. of Watford City, North Dakota, won $225,088 playing the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond game by the A Gates at McCarran International Airport, according to the facility’s Twitter account.

According to Wikipedia, the Census Bureau gave Watford City’s 2018 estimated population as 7,080, making it the 12th-largest city in North Dakota.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Sally won a jackpot of $16,274.73 on Dragon Link.

Dragon Link was also smoking for another player, good for $10,032.15.

California Hotel

Juan turned an $8.80 spin on Dragon Tower Jackpots into $13,851.

Four Queens

A California visitor hit for $16,802.74 on a penny slots machine with 375 coins bet.

Fremont

A Spin & Win player turned a 75-cent wager into $22,469.75.

The Orleans

A local winner hit the Dancing Drums progressive jackpot for $11,255.

