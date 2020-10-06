$225K slots jackpot hit for ND visitor at McCarran

A Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond game by the A Gates was the lucky machine.

It’s never too late to leave Las Vegas a winner.

Darrin W. of Watford City, North Dakota, won $225,088 playing the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond game by the A Gates at McCarran International Airport, according to the facility’s Twitter account.

Another life-changing jackpot win at LAS! Darrin W. of Watford City, N.D., raked in $225,088 playing the 25¢ Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond game in the A Gates. Congrats Darrin! pic.twitter.com/KhTdLRMErs — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 5, 2020

According to Wikipedia, the Census Bureau gave Watford City’s 2018 estimated population as 7,080, making it the 12th-largest city in North Dakota.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Sally won a jackpot of $16,274.73 on Dragon Link.

Dragon Link is on a streak! This time the jackpot goes to Sally, who was playing Spring Festival when she hit for a jackpot of $16,274.73! pic.twitter.com/aZG0fn5Gx7 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 4, 2020

Dragon Link was also smoking for another player, good for $10,032.15.

Way to go! Our lucky guest was playing Dragon Link: Golden Century when they hit for a jackpot of $10,032.15! pic.twitter.com/9ONSCYWPjv — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 3, 2020

California Hotel

Juan turned an $8.80 spin on Dragon Tower Jackpots into $13,851.

$8.80 was the lucky amount Juan was betting when he won this $13,851 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/e1D78J6Neh — California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 3, 2020

Four Queens

A California visitor hit for $16,802.74 on a penny slots machine with 375 coins bet.

Lucky gentleman from California playing a penny #slotmachine by @aristocratslots hit a #jackpot of $16,802.74 with 375 coins bet! pic.twitter.com/LB3v6ZdGUP — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) October 2, 2020

Fremont

A Spin & Win player turned a 75-cent wager into $22,469.75.

The Orleans

A local winner hit the Dancing Drums progressive jackpot for $11,255.

A lucky local winner hit the Dancing Drums progressive jackpot for $11,255 at The Orleans! Our slots are hot right now. 🔥🥁 pic.twitter.com/ZQGmsnEz7B — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 30, 2020

