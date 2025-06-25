$228K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

It has been said that nothing good can happen after 2 a.m. Just after midnight is a different story.

Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $228,598.33 in the process, on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Rio)

It has been said that nothing good can happen after 2 a.m. Just after midnight is a different story.

It was just after midnight Monday when Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio, winning $228,598.33 in the process, according to a casino spokesperson.

He had been playing for about 90 minutes and in for around $400 before hitting the straight flush on the flop.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Golden Nugget

There’s three the fun way.

Jokers Wild

Way to go, Michelle!

👏 Big applause for Michelle—she scored an incredible $11,627 jackpot on Lightning Links with just a 50-cent bet! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/BqNAy0IuPk — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) June 25, 2025

M Resort

Boom goes the cash.

This just in 🚨: A Grand Progressive win of $11,551.00 on a $1.80 bet on Cash Explosion! 💥💰 pic.twitter.com/mutCbk8pyU — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) June 23, 2025

Palms

A $50 spin does the trick.

Rampart

A Lock It Links Riches machine leads the way.

