$228K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $228,598.33 in the process, ...
Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $228,598.33 in the process, on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Rio)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 10:59 am
 

It has been said that nothing good can happen after 2 a.m. Just after midnight is a different story.

It was just after midnight Monday when Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio, winning $228,598.33 in the process, according to a casino spokesperson.

He had been playing for about 90 minutes and in for around $400 before hitting the straight flush on the flop.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Golden Nugget

There’s three the fun way.

Jokers Wild

Way to go, Michelle!

M Resort

Boom goes the cash.

Palms

A $50 spin does the trick.

Rampart

A Lock It Links Riches machine leads the way.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

