$228K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
It has been said that nothing good can happen after 2 a.m. Just after midnight is a different story.
It was just after midnight Monday when Jerry L. hit a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio, winning $228,598.33 in the process, according to a casino spokesperson.
He had been playing for about 90 minutes and in for around $400 before hitting the straight flush on the flop.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Golden Nugget
There’s three the fun way.
Three spins. Three wins. Lucky streak unlocked. 🎰💰 #Jackpot #LasVegasLuck pic.twitter.com/GI2241tMOF
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 24, 2025
Jokers Wild
Way to go, Michelle!
👏 Big applause for Michelle—she scored an incredible $11,627 jackpot on Lightning Links with just a 50-cent bet! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/BqNAy0IuPk
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) June 25, 2025
M Resort
Boom goes the cash.
This just in 🚨: A Grand Progressive win of $11,551.00 on a $1.80 bet on Cash Explosion! 💥💰 pic.twitter.com/mutCbk8pyU
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) June 23, 2025
Palms
A $50 spin does the trick.
$50 ➡️ $45,021. #SlotJackpot #PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/owEtbBp2Zl
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) June 24, 2025
Rampart
A Lock It Links Riches machine leads the way.
Our machines are singing! Here's a taste of our multiple slot winners. Have you done a Rampart happy dance? Could you be our next winner? All it takes is one lucky spin!#Winning #SlotWinners #ProgressiveSlots #WinBig #BigWinner #Casino #Jackpot #RampartRewards pic.twitter.com/vOrbHv1IIs
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) June 24, 2025
