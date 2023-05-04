$231K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The six-figure jackpot was one of several big wins recently in Southern Nevada.

Frank M., shown with his wife, Sonya, won a $231,429 jackpot after achieving a coverall in 51 called numbers Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at a Jumbo Bingo session at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

That loud scream of “Bingo!” you might have heard Wednesday probably came from Henderson.

Local player Frank M. won a $231,429 jackpot after achieving a coverall in 51 called numbers at the 1 p.m. Jumbo Bingo session at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

During Jumbo Bingo games, players are given cards with even numbers already covered, so the announcer only calls odd numbers.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Big win for Anthony!

Boulder Station

Way to go, Zenaida!

Congrats to Zenaida for winning $10,000 with a $50 bet!🔥 Great job leveling up your Charm!🍀 pic.twitter.com/bJYijszmcY — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 30, 2023

Nice $1.76 investment.

California

Big rolls from Herman and Vince!

UNCLE HERMAN JUST WENT PLATINUM 🎲🔥 A huge 1 hour, 42 minute roll (8:02-9:44 AM on April 27th, 2023) got him his jacket! Well done, sir! pic.twitter.com/8t9HJp4Rcd — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 30, 2023

🔥HOT DICE #AtTheCal 🔥 Just two days after Uncle Herman had his huge PLATINUM ROLL, Vince earned his first GOLDEN ARM yesterday (April 30th, 2023) with an amazing 1 hour, 10 minute turn! 🎲 pic.twitter.com/VlqHxnnAQQ — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 2, 2023

Four Queens

California dreamin’.

Fremont

Samuel is enjoying his visit!

⚠️HUGE FREMONT BAR-TOP WIN⚠️ Samuel, in town from Cali, had an $18 Triple Double Bonus Poker play come up with all 3 hands as four 2's w/ an ACE, netting him a $12K PAYOUT! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/irk4kot8ev — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 1, 2023

Gold Coast

Zeus Unleashed sets the pace among these winners.

Congratulations to these lucky winners who unleashed some big jackpots here at Gold Coast, including a $21,058.46 win on Zeus Unleashed! pic.twitter.com/wxuLqEJuxZ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 30, 2023

Harrah’s

Solid win for Thomas!

Help us congratulate another @CaesarsRewards winner in the #HeartofTheStrip! Congrats to Thomas R. on his major jackpot hit for $40,427 on Three Card Poker! 🎉 #ComeOutandPlay +21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/xyvoXmV1xb — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) May 1, 2023

A big Mississippi Stud win.

Help us congratulate this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest on their $56,205 Mississippi Stud #jackpot! Come Out and Play so you can be our next #HeartofTheStrip winner. 💜 +21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/W1C7F5j2Rk — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) May 4, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A trio of winners to celebrate.

It was a winning week at #HorseshoeVegas!💰 Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guests that hit $140,565 in jackpots last week.🥂 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/9Y1jR9d5EN — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) May 2, 2023

The Orleans

More like Ecstatic 8’s, if you ask me.

Congratulations to this lucky winner who took home a WILD win on Happy 8's and hit an $18,884 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Hk6T2jtUnj — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 28, 2023

Palace Station

Cool cat.

MEOW MEOW MADNESS JACKPOT 🐱💰

BET: $7.50

WON: $12,125.00 pic.twitter.com/mxjA9wu3p5 — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 28, 2023

Finishing off the diamond royal flush.

$20k JACKPOT! 🤩💰

A lucky local placed a big bet of $25 and won $20,000! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/J1i7w8nSBv — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 30, 2023

Once again, the beat goes on.

Dancing Drums Jackpot 🥁

Bet ➡️ $8.80

Won ➡️ $10,112.71 pic.twitter.com/DXcSz1SjM8 — Palace Station (@palacestation) May 2, 2023

Vegas local hits a 37k JACKPOT! 👏🤩

After betting $5.28, a lucky player won $37,122.92! pic.twitter.com/C5hvOAoodT — Palace Station (@palacestation) May 4, 2023

Planet Hollywood Resort

Video poker and slots works well.

Welcoming May the @CaesarsRewards way with $155,762 in jackpot winnings!🤑 Congratulations to these lucky winners.🎉 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/95tE5z4hux — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) May 1, 2023

Plaza

Drums …

… and Dragons at the start of Fremont Street.

Great going, Tanya!

Sahara

Thumbs up for Debora and Jimmy!

Talk about a nice way to wrap up your stay in Vegas! Congrats on your impressive $15k jackpot Debora & Jimmy. 🥳#ALittleMORE pic.twitter.com/KHM8yPOPFk — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) May 3, 2023

Santa Fe Station

Albert’s jackpot and bonus turn into a quality $11,000-plus haul!

Winning at the Santa Fe Table Games!

♠️ ♣️ ♦️ ♥️

Lucky local Albert Garza won the Texas Hold 'Em Progressive Jackpot for $8,947, plus $2500 on the blind. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/UmQ6AWDZaL — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 2, 2023

Suncoast

Blazing to a jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.