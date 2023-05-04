66°F
Casinos & Gaming

$231K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 2:54 pm
 
Frank M., shown with his wife, Sonya, won a $231,429 jackpot after achieving a coverall in 51 c ...
Frank M., shown with his wife, Sonya, won a $231,429 jackpot after achieving a coverall in 51 called numbers Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at a Jumbo Bingo session at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

That loud scream of “Bingo!” you might have heard Wednesday probably came from Henderson.

Local player Frank M. won a $231,429 jackpot after achieving a coverall in 51 called numbers at the 1 p.m. Jumbo Bingo session at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

During Jumbo Bingo games, players are given cards with even numbers already covered, so the announcer only calls odd numbers.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

