Casinos & Gaming

$232K table game jackpot hits for Colorado man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2021 - 3:21 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Let’s just call it a Rocky Mountain High jackpot.

Randall Needens, a visitor from Colorado, drew a straight flush 7 through Jack to win a $232,683 progressive jackpot Sunday night at Palace Station, according to a Station Casinos news release.

More people might start taking part in the table game. Also on Sunday, Station Casinos debuted a TikTok explaining pai gow in less than 60 seconds that has been viewed over 44,000 times already.

It was a big weekend for jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley as an Arizona man pocketed more than $204,000 from a Three Card Poker win at Planet Hollywood.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

