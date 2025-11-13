74°F
$237K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

A pai gow player won a $237,941 jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. ...
A pai gow player won a $237,941 jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
November 13, 2025 - 11:02 am
 
Updated November 13, 2025 - 11:03 am

A guest landed a stunning seven-card straight flush playing progressive pai gow poker for a six-figure payout Saturday at an off-Strip casino.

With a 2 through 8 of spades — the joker being used for the 5 — the player won $237,941 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

