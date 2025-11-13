$237K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

A joker comes in handy once again for the pai gow poker player.

A pai gow player won a $237,941 jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A guest landed a stunning seven-card straight flush playing progressive pai gow poker for a six-figure payout Saturday at an off-Strip casino.

With a 2 through 8 of spades — the joker being used for the 5 — the player won $237,941 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Pandas always spread joy.

Joyful Panda Jackpot at Palace Station

$13,928.01💰 pic.twitter.com/a6WuF5JmIH — Palace Station (@palacestation) November 12, 2025

Suncoast

Big win off a $25 spin.

🦬 Buffalo Link Jackpot at Suncoast! 💰 One lucky player hit a $10,212 jackpot on Buffalo Link, betting $25 on 25¢ denom! 🎰 Big bets bring big wins, the excitement never stops at Suncoast! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1hjgkONOEF — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 12, 2025

