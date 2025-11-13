$237K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
A joker comes in handy once again for the pai gow poker player.
A guest landed a stunning seven-card straight flush playing progressive pai gow poker for a six-figure payout Saturday at an off-Strip casino.
With a 2 through 8 of spades — the joker being used for the 5 — the player won $237,941 at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Palace Station
Pandas always spread joy.
Joyful Panda Jackpot at Palace Station
$13,928.01💰 pic.twitter.com/a6WuF5JmIH
— Palace Station (@palacestation) November 12, 2025
Suncoast
Big win off a $25 spin.
🦬 Buffalo Link Jackpot at Suncoast! 💰
One lucky player hit a $10,212 jackpot on Buffalo Link, betting $25 on 25¢ denom! 🎰
Big bets bring big wins, the excitement never stops at Suncoast! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1hjgkONOEF
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 12, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.