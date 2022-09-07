$241K slots jackpot hits in southwest Las Vegas Valley

The big score was one of several wins recently.

There was quite a storm Tuesday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, but it was not picked up by weather radar.

A slots player at Silverton won a jackpot worth $241,347 on a Dollar Storm machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

We had a $241k slot winner last night!! 🤑 🎰 Ready to try your luck? You could be next…we have big winners every single day! 💰 pic.twitter.com/UonE3BdSDf — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) September 7, 2022

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

To Teresa, congratulations.

Jackpot 🎉 Help us congratulate Teresa on her $10,699.97 win! pic.twitter.com/Q4TIHs8Wbd — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 2, 2022

Binion’s

A visitor from Germany has fun downtown.

Treasure Ball is still hot!!! Our lucky winner from Germany hit the Supreme progressive for $10,084.86!!! pic.twitter.com/m22a2DNIgu — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 1, 2022

A traveler from Indiana has fun, too.

Jackpots jackpots everywhere! Congratulations to our Club Binion's player from Indiana on winning an awesome $10,030.78 jackpot. She was playing a hot Buffalo Grand game at the minimum bet for about 10 minutes, the buffalo came a running and now she is a whole lot richer! pic.twitter.com/WYvBrKvPKb — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 5, 2022

Boulder Station

A $25 investment here works well.

When a big bet turns into a big win 💰

A Vegas local placed a $25 bet on Bonus Poker and hit a $22,550.00 JACKPOT! Congrats! 👏🤩 pic.twitter.com/0yGOUcrLDl — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 1, 2022

California

One big play …

♣️déjà vu♣️ A lucky local landed a whale off a $25 hand and pocketed a ROYAL payout! 👑 pic.twitter.com/ehgJTRZX3z — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 7, 2022

Circa

… deserves another.

Hitting it big on #LaborDay 🤑

Congrats to the lucky guest who just walked away $94,000 richer! pic.twitter.com/kFcOTrMVrb — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) September 6, 2022

Fremont

Luck of the Irish, Hawaiian style.

☘️ ☘️ ☘️ This lucky winner from Hawai'i was seeing green when they scored 3 SHAMROCKS off a $9 spin and took home $10,488! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/627Y0QFmkJ — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 7, 2022

Harry Reid International Airport

Flying in style!

Cool payouts for two winners here at LAS: Congrats to Michael D. who took home $10,440 playing the Quick Hit slots AND Rita F. who won $14,130 playing Dancing Drums Explosion. 🤑👏 pic.twitter.com/0c6QOSPHwT — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) September 7, 2022

Main Street Station

Eric certainly feels Happy & Prosperous.

Eric from Hawai'i was all smiles, and for good reason: a $10 bet scored a massive Grand Progressive on Dragon Link that resulted in a jaw-dropping $15,449 handpay! 🐉 💰 pic.twitter.com/B44A5K1Ytk — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 6, 2022

Rampart

Big $61K score for Thomas!

Spreading the wealth.

Red Rock Casino

Four Card Keno winners pile up out west.

Congrats to this local for winning $34,420! Bet: $16 pic.twitter.com/SbbnvwAkXO — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 2, 2022

Four card Keno win! Jackpot: $26,432

Bet: $16 pic.twitter.com/Ieb6K5kOvO — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 3, 2022

Sam’s Town

Look what 75 cents got this slots player!

This lucky winner was able to 'break the bank' with a minimum bet of just $.75, raking in this $11,792 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jKc7ZGqJyY — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 6, 2022

Suncoast

Epic!

Serving up some epic fortunes! pic.twitter.com/xwcxnmeI6a — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 2, 2022

Pandas continue to rock.

🎩 Making magic out of $2.50! 🐇 pic.twitter.com/8gVz31oVpU — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 1, 2022

“On fire!” Who are we to doubt?

🎆 This game is on fire! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/XQKy39Inik — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 5, 2022

Sunset Station

Four aces with a kicker on a $25 wager.

JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $10,000 jackpot from a $25 bet 👏 pic.twitter.com/wTYFZ3rZy8 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 1, 2022

Unlocked.

A $0.60 bet resulted in a $12,997 Superlock Jackpot for one lucky guest! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ezuJMAqdun — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 2, 2022

