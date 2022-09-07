107°F
$241K slots jackpot hits in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2022 - 2:14 pm
 
(Silverton Casino via Twitter)
(Silverton Casino via Twitter)

There was quite a storm Tuesday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, but it was not picked up by weather radar.

A slots player at Silverton won a jackpot worth $241,347 on a Dollar Storm machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

To Teresa, congratulations.

Binion’s

A visitor from Germany has fun downtown.

A traveler from Indiana has fun, too.

Boulder Station

A $25 investment here works well.

California

One big play …

Circa

… deserves another.

Fremont

Luck of the Irish, Hawaiian style.

Harry Reid International Airport

Flying in style!

Main Street Station

Eric certainly feels Happy & Prosperous.

Rampart

Big $61K score for Thomas!

Spreading the wealth.

Red Rock Casino

Four Card Keno winners pile up out west.

Sam’s Town

Look what 75 cents got this slots player!

Suncoast

Epic!

Pandas continue to rock.

“On fire!” Who are we to doubt?

Sunset Station

Four aces with a kicker on a $25 wager.

Unlocked.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

