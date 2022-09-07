$241K slots jackpot hits in southwest Las Vegas Valley
The big score was one of several wins recently.
There was quite a storm Tuesday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, but it was not picked up by weather radar.
A slots player at Silverton won a jackpot worth $241,347 on a Dollar Storm machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
We had a $241k slot winner last night!! 🤑 🎰 Ready to try your luck? You could be next…we have big winners every single day! 💰 pic.twitter.com/UonE3BdSDf
— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) September 7, 2022
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
To Teresa, congratulations.
Jackpot 🎉
Help us congratulate Teresa on her $10,699.97 win! pic.twitter.com/Q4TIHs8Wbd
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 2, 2022
Binion’s
A visitor from Germany has fun downtown.
Treasure Ball is still hot!!! Our lucky winner from Germany hit the Supreme progressive for $10,084.86!!! pic.twitter.com/m22a2DNIgu
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 1, 2022
A traveler from Indiana has fun, too.
Jackpots jackpots everywhere! Congratulations to our Club Binion's player from Indiana on winning an awesome $10,030.78 jackpot. She was playing a hot Buffalo Grand game at the minimum bet for about 10 minutes, the buffalo came a running and now she is a whole lot richer! pic.twitter.com/WYvBrKvPKb
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 5, 2022
Boulder Station
A $25 investment here works well.
When a big bet turns into a big win 💰
A Vegas local placed a $25 bet on Bonus Poker and hit a $22,550.00 JACKPOT! Congrats! 👏🤩 pic.twitter.com/0yGOUcrLDl
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 1, 2022
California
One big play …
♣️déjà vu♣️
A lucky local landed a whale off a $25 hand and pocketed a ROYAL payout! 👑 pic.twitter.com/ehgJTRZX3z
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 7, 2022
Circa
… deserves another.
Hitting it big on #LaborDay 🤑
Congrats to the lucky guest who just walked away $94,000 richer! pic.twitter.com/kFcOTrMVrb
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) September 6, 2022
Fremont
Luck of the Irish, Hawaiian style.
☘️ ☘️ ☘️
This lucky winner from Hawai'i was seeing green when they scored 3 SHAMROCKS off a $9 spin and took home $10,488! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/627Y0QFmkJ
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 7, 2022
Harry Reid International Airport
Flying in style!
Cool payouts for two winners here at LAS: Congrats to Michael D. who took home $10,440 playing the Quick Hit slots AND Rita F. who won $14,130 playing Dancing Drums Explosion. 🤑👏 pic.twitter.com/0c6QOSPHwT
— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) September 7, 2022
Main Street Station
Eric certainly feels Happy & Prosperous.
Eric from Hawai'i was all smiles, and for good reason: a $10 bet scored a massive Grand Progressive on Dragon Link that resulted in a jaw-dropping $15,449 handpay! 🐉 💰 pic.twitter.com/B44A5K1Ytk
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 6, 2022
Rampart
Big $61K score for Thomas!
Congratulations Thomas on winning this $61,690 jackpot this past weekend! How awesome!#jackpot #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckyslot #tarzanslot #vegaswinner #lasvegas #vegasjackpot #lasvegasjackpot #luckycasino #winner #rampartcasino pic.twitter.com/JkoRMKzlG7
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 6, 2022
Spreading the wealth.
Labor Day Weekend was very good to our players. Congrats to these lucky jackpot winners! We hope you had fun playing! #jackpotwinner #jackpot #luckywinner #luckyslot #luckycasino #vegaswinner #lasvegaswinner #lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/RvWgDLZNNn
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 6, 2022
Red Rock Casino
Four Card Keno winners pile up out west.
Congrats to this local for winning $34,420!
Bet: $16 pic.twitter.com/SbbnvwAkXO
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 2, 2022
Four card Keno win!
Jackpot: $26,432
Bet: $16 pic.twitter.com/Ieb6K5kOvO
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) September 3, 2022
Sam’s Town
Look what 75 cents got this slots player!
This lucky winner was able to 'break the bank' with a minimum bet of just $.75, raking in this $11,792 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/jKc7ZGqJyY
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 6, 2022
Suncoast
Epic!
Serving up some epic fortunes! pic.twitter.com/xwcxnmeI6a
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 2, 2022
Pandas continue to rock.
🎩 Making magic out of $2.50! 🐇 pic.twitter.com/8gVz31oVpU
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 1, 2022
“On fire!” Who are we to doubt?
🎆 This game is on fire! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/XQKy39Inik
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 5, 2022
Sunset Station
Four aces with a kicker on a $25 wager.
JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $10,000 jackpot from a $25 bet 👏 pic.twitter.com/wTYFZ3rZy8
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 1, 2022
Unlocked.
A $0.60 bet resulted in a $12,997 Superlock Jackpot for one lucky guest! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ezuJMAqdun
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 2, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.