$247K slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

An additional six-figure slots win was collected on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Inside Gaming: IGT machines paid big jackpots in February, highest since 2023; more news

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A slots player turned a $125 spin into $247,896.35 at the Palms, according to the casino’s social media account.

one lucky player just found their pot of gold. $247,896.35 on a $125 bet! 🍀✨ who’s feeling lucky next? → https://t.co/ZCk2j6fuJg#slotjackpot pic.twitter.com/qHqhUnVe64 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 13, 2025

The winning wasn’t done on West Flamingo Road. On Wednesday, Chicago visitor Mary Moy-Sit won $99,605.56 on Buffalo Lightning Link on a $1 spin.

She told casino representatives that her “good luck charm” is a friend who, without fail, brings her fortune every time he steps away to the bathroom.

$160K slots win at Fontainebleau

It’s nice to have $300 per turn.

Big win alert!🎰 Congratulations to one lucky Fontainebleau Rewards member who turned a $300 wager on Ultimate X Triple Play into an incredible $160,300 jackpot. #Jackpot #FontainebleauLasVegas pic.twitter.com/1QYqLzWndJ — Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) March 10, 2025

Other wins in the Las Vegas Valley

Golden Nugget

The spins to win.

South Point

Big flop equals big fun.

🎉Jackpot Alert!🎉 Congratulations to our lucky guest who hit the Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive Jackpot with a Royal Flush on the flop for $92,906!💰 pic.twitter.com/RAuyUGlyFh — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 10, 2025

