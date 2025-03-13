55°F
Casinos & Gaming

$247K slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Miss ...
The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 2:38 pm
 

A slots player turned a $125 spin into $247,896.35 at the Palms, according to the casino’s social media account.

The winning wasn’t done on West Flamingo Road. On Wednesday, Chicago visitor Mary Moy-Sit won $99,605.56 on Buffalo Lightning Link on a $1 spin.

Chicago visitor Mary Moy-Sit won $99,605.56 on Buffalo Lightning Link on Wednesday, March 12, 2 ...
Chicago visitor Mary Moy-Sit won $99,605.56 on Buffalo Lightning Link on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)

She told casino representatives that her “good luck charm” is a friend who, without fail, brings her fortune every time he steps away to the bathroom.

$160K slots win at Fontainebleau

It’s nice to have $300 per turn.

Other wins in the Las Vegas Valley

Golden Nugget

The spins to win.

South Point

Big flop equals big fun.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

