$247K slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino
An additional six-figure slots win was collected on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.
A slots player turned a $125 spin into $247,896.35 at the Palms, according to the casino’s social media account.
one lucky player just found their pot of gold. $247,896.35 on a $125 bet! 🍀✨
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 13, 2025
The winning wasn’t done on West Flamingo Road. On Wednesday, Chicago visitor Mary Moy-Sit won $99,605.56 on Buffalo Lightning Link on a $1 spin.
She told casino representatives that her “good luck charm” is a friend who, without fail, brings her fortune every time he steps away to the bathroom.
$160K slots win at Fontainebleau
It’s nice to have $300 per turn.
Big win alert!🎰 Congratulations to one lucky Fontainebleau Rewards member who turned a $300 wager on Ultimate X Triple Play into an incredible $160,300 jackpot. #Jackpot #FontainebleauLasVegas pic.twitter.com/1QYqLzWndJ
— Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) March 10, 2025
Other wins in the Las Vegas Valley
Golden Nugget
The spins to win.
Cheers to our recent slot wins! Here's to more lucky spins ahead! 🎰🥳💰 #Winning #Slots #Jackpot #Casino #Gaming #Vegas pic.twitter.com/hVryglvQYq
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 13, 2025
South Point
Big flop equals big fun.
🎉Jackpot Alert!🎉
Congratulations to our lucky guest who hit the Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive Jackpot with a Royal Flush on the flop for $92,906!💰 pic.twitter.com/RAuyUGlyFh
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 10, 2025
