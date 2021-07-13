$249K table game jackpot hits on Strip
A San Jose delay turned into a great payday for one table game player.
Sergio Ochoa won $249,758 Monday on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Ochoa was just passing the time as his flight to San Jose was delayed when he got a royal flush to earn the major jackpot.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A $125 wager went well for this video poker player.
4️⃣ of a Kind on Bonus Poker won this lucky @bconnected guest a $10,000 #JACKPOT! 🤩💰 pic.twitter.com/3cBVVkKPz0
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 12, 2021
California
Bonifaco won $23,515 after hitting a progressive royal flush.
❤️ Bonifaco had an enjoyable visit to the Cal after hitting this progressive heart's royal flush, winning $23,515!! Nice work!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NEJbBErJtn
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 13, 2021
Four Queens
Joie, a visitor from Washington, hit a jackpot on a $1 Lucky 7 for $20,021.00.
Wow! Congratulations to Joie from Washington who hit a jackpot on a $1 Lucky 7 for $20,021.00 by @IGTJackpots !#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/QZ0a2bi4R8
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) July 12, 2021
A Texas visitor hit the progressive on the penny Dancing Drum game for $15,285.25.
Lucky lady from Texas hit the progressive on the penny dancing drum game by scientific gaming for 15, 285.25. Congratulations!!!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #winnerwinner #lucklady pic.twitter.com/UYOG7aIAMQ
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) July 13, 2021
Harrah’s
Adam B. won a $40,025 jackpot.
Congrats Adam B. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/owRzSOz5Jd
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) July 13, 2021
The Orleans
A $2 spin turned into $10,000.
Don't you love it when $2 turns into $10,000? Come play at #TheOrleans! 🎰 #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/FNYcSUUffB
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 13, 2021
