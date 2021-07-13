$249K table game jackpot hits on Strip

A San Jose delay turned into a great payday for one table game player.

(Caesars Entertainment)

Sergio Ochoa won $249,758 Monday on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Ochoa was just passing the time as his flight to San Jose was delayed when he got a royal flush to earn the major jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $125 wager went well for this video poker player.

4️⃣ of a Kind on Bonus Poker won this lucky @bconnected guest a $10,000 #JACKPOT! 🤩💰 pic.twitter.com/3cBVVkKPz0 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 12, 2021

California

Bonifaco won $23,515 after hitting a progressive royal flush.

❤️ Bonifaco had an enjoyable visit to the Cal after hitting this progressive heart's royal flush, winning $23,515!! Nice work!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NEJbBErJtn — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 13, 2021

Four Queens

Joie, a visitor from Washington, hit a jackpot on a $1 Lucky 7 for $20,021.00.

A Texas visitor hit the progressive on the penny Dancing Drum game for $15,285.25.

Lucky lady from Texas hit the progressive on the penny dancing drum game by scientific gaming for 15, 285.25. Congratulations!!!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #winnerwinner #lucklady pic.twitter.com/UYOG7aIAMQ — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) July 13, 2021

Harrah’s

Adam B. won a $40,025 jackpot.

The Orleans

A $2 spin turned into $10,000.

