$249K table game jackpot hits on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 12:01 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A San Jose delay turned into a great payday for one table game player.

Sergio Ochoa won $249,758 Monday on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Ochoa was just passing the time as his flight to San Jose was delayed when he got a royal flush to earn the major jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $125 wager went well for this video poker player.

California

Bonifaco won $23,515 after hitting a progressive royal flush.

Four Queens

Joie, a visitor from Washington, hit a jackpot on a $1 Lucky 7 for $20,021.00.

A Texas visitor hit the progressive on the penny Dancing Drum game for $15,285.25.

Harrah’s

Adam B. won a $40,025 jackpot.

The Orleans

A $2 spin turned into $10,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

