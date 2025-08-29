92°F
Casinos & Gaming

$25 spin turns into $1M slots jackpot at Las Vegas Valley casino

A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2025 - 3:05 pm
 

The High Limit Room lived up to its name at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.

A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot hit in the 9 p.m. hour Thursday. It was the second $1 million jackpot to hit at Red Rock this year.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congratulations, Guillermina!

Binion’s

Way to go, April!

Gold Coast

Hold one, get three more.

Golden Nugget

Buffalo encounter downtown: good. Buffalo encounter at Yellowstone: not so much.

Spreading the wealth.

M Resort

Go with the general.

Rampart

Congratulations, Leland! Huge win on Dragon Link inside the casino’s High Limit Room.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

South Point

Hurrah, Karen!

Congrats, Kenicah!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

