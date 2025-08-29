$25 spin turns into $1M slots jackpot at Las Vegas Valley casino
The High Limit Room lived up to its name at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.
A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room, according to a casino spokesperson.
The jackpot hit in the 9 p.m. hour Thursday. It was the second $1 million jackpot to hit at Red Rock this year.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congratulations, Guillermina!
Let's raise a toast to these lucky guest on the $11k jackpot! 🥂🎉 pic.twitter.com/MmxJyFXeSg
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 29, 2025
Binion’s
Way to go, April!
Small bets, big payouts! ✨🎉
Congrats to April from North Carolina, who landed a $14,789 jackpot at Binion’s this weekend! She was playing a Mighty Cash penny progressive and with a $.48 bet, she hit the Grand Jackpot! 🎰#moneymonday #jackpot #binions #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/OxKITt6yGJ
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 25, 2025
Gold Coast
Hold one, get three more.
4 Aces on Super Aces Bonus can only mean one thing… a $20,000 jackpot on a bet 5! 🎉 Congrats to our lucky winner! ♠️♣️ #GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasJackpot #JackpotWin #BigWin #BonusPoker pic.twitter.com/t1yRO59I8v
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 27, 2025
Golden Nugget
Buffalo encounter downtown: good. Buffalo encounter at Yellowstone: not so much.
💥 $30,000 JACKPOT! 💥
Buffalo came charging in for one lucky player 🦬🎰 Who’s next?#GoldenNuggetLasVegas #VegasSlots #CasinoJackpot #BuffaloSlots #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/f67sgbugTY
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 26, 2025
Spreading the wealth.
Triple the jackpots, triple the bragging rights 🎰💥
Vegas called… it said you’re next 👀✨#GoldenNuggetLasVegas #VegasSlots #CasinoJackpot #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/GvHlPnR5B8
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) August 28, 2025
M Resort
Go with the general.
Congratulations to a lucky player who hit the GRAND JACKPOT of $20,725.15 on just a $2.50 bet! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Q5wTNnOWPY
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) August 20, 2025
Rampart
Congratulations, Leland! Huge win on Dragon Link inside the casino’s High Limit Room.
South Point
Hurrah, Karen!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Karen, who just won $10,000 on a coverall in 52 #'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/gHvrQZ7mYz
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 25, 2025
Congrats, Kenicah!
Congrats to this lucky local, Kenicah, who just won a $13,846 jackpot on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu $.01 progressive machine! 💰 pic.twitter.com/SE5bpHYpc1
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 27, 2025
