$25 spin turns into $1M slots jackpot at Las Vegas Valley casino

The High Limit Room lived up to its name at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.

Surge pricing: Why Strip casinos change the prices of water, sunscreen, beer and more

Gambling revenue up in July as Las Vegas visitation falls

Illegal bookmaker linked to MLB star’s translator sentenced to prison

A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The High Limit Room lived up to its name at a western Las Vegas Valley casino.

A local player won $1,016,561.42 on a $25 spin at Red Rock Casino’s High Limit Slot Room, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot hit in the 9 p.m. hour Thursday. It was the second $1 million jackpot to hit at Red Rock this year.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congratulations, Guillermina!

Let's raise a toast to these lucky guest on the $11k jackpot! 🥂🎉 pic.twitter.com/MmxJyFXeSg — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 29, 2025

Binion’s

Way to go, April!

Small bets, big payouts! ✨🎉

Congrats to April from North Carolina, who landed a $14,789 jackpot at Binion’s this weekend! She was playing a Mighty Cash penny progressive and with a $.48 bet, she hit the Grand Jackpot! 🎰#moneymonday #jackpot #binions #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/OxKITt6yGJ — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 25, 2025

Gold Coast

Hold one, get three more.

4 Aces on Super Aces Bonus can only mean one thing… a $20,000 jackpot on a bet 5! 🎉 Congrats to our lucky winner! ♠️♣️ #GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasJackpot #JackpotWin #BigWin #BonusPoker pic.twitter.com/t1yRO59I8v — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 27, 2025

Golden Nugget

Buffalo encounter downtown: good. Buffalo encounter at Yellowstone: not so much.

Spreading the wealth.

M Resort

Go with the general.

Congratulations to a lucky player who hit the GRAND JACKPOT of $20,725.15 on just a $2.50 bet! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Q5wTNnOWPY — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) August 20, 2025

Rampart

Congratulations, Leland! Huge win on Dragon Link inside the casino’s High Limit Room.

South Point

Hurrah, Karen!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Karen, who just won $10,000 on a coverall in 52 #'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/gHvrQZ7mYz — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 25, 2025

Congrats, Kenicah!

Congrats to this lucky local, Kenicah, who just won a $13,846 jackpot on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu $.01 progressive machine! 💰 pic.twitter.com/SE5bpHYpc1 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 27, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.