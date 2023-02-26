$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
What’s in a name? For one northern Nevada casino guest, it was foreshadowing.
Genene Proffitt of Sparks became the first $250,000 winner of Legends Bay Casino’s Mega Wheel promotion, according to a release from the Reno/Sparks casino.
The winning symbols lined up Feb. 18. Casino guest members can qualify to spin through playing slots, video poker or table games for an entry. The game is open every Friday and Saturday through March 25.
“For us, it will be life-changing,” Proffitt said after his win. “I’m retired and we are on a fixed income so we now have options and the security we never dreamed we could have.”
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
When cards line up perfectly.
JACKPOT TIME 💰⏰
BET ➡️ $1.25
WON ➡️ $ 26,584.75 pic.twitter.com/0sliaPJhz3
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 24, 2023
California
Big win on Let It Ride for Kathleen!
A ♠️ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ STRAIGHT FLUSH ♠️ netted Kathleen $10,207 playing
LET IT RIDE!
An incredible hand! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BqbszTDY4Q
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 25, 2023
Fremont
Gonna be rough to find an envelope for that.
This lucky winner was LOCKED IN for a LOCK IT LINK GRAND PROGRESSIVE handpay of $12,708.81 from
an $1.20 spin! 🤑 🔒 pic.twitter.com/HKb1cz8HrB
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 25, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
“X,” as always, marks the spot.
Big congrats to our guest who hit a jackpot while playing Ultimate X Poker 🎉🎰
Bet: $25
Won: $12,030 pic.twitter.com/4zdb7AFa8N
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 26, 2023
Main Street Station
Big spin for a panda.
$50 SPIN 😨
$14,100 WIN! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/xBoohBZeVB
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 25, 2023
Palace Station
Nice 8-spot hit for 20 cents …
‼️ KENO JACKPOT ‼️
BET 👉 .20 cents
WON 👉 $15,138.95 pic.twitter.com/r9BJM0NCHE
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 24, 2023
Railroad Pass
… and an even nicer 9-spot hit for $1.
$37000!!!!! WHAT AN INCREDIBLE WIN!!! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!!#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot #win #blackjack #livecasino #sportsbetting #vegas #pokeronline pic.twitter.com/2Ts067E2dQ
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) February 25, 2023
