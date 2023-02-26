48°F
Casinos & Gaming

$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Genene Proffitt of Sparks became the first $250,000 winner of the Mega Wheel promotion on Frida ...
Genene Proffitt of Sparks became the first $250,000 winner of the Mega Wheel promotion on Friday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Legends Bay Casino in Reno/Sparks, Nevada. (Legends Bay Casino)

What’s in a name? For one northern Nevada casino guest, it was foreshadowing.

Genene Proffitt of Sparks became the first $250,000 winner of Legends Bay Casino’s Mega Wheel promotion, according to a release from the Reno/Sparks casino.

The winning symbols lined up Feb. 18. Casino guest members can qualify to spin through playing slots, video poker or table games for an entry. The game is open every Friday and Saturday through March 25.

“For us, it will be life-changing,” Proffitt said after his win. “I’m retired and we are on a fixed income so we now have options and the security we never dreamed we could have.”

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

When cards line up perfectly.

California

Big win on Let It Ride for Kathleen!

Fremont

Gonna be rough to find an envelope for that.

Green Valley Ranch

“X,” as always, marks the spot.

Main Street Station

Big spin for a panda.

Palace Station

Nice 8-spot hit for 20 cents …

Railroad Pass

… and an even nicer 9-spot hit for $1.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
By / RJ

Buildings and other structures that comprised the property are gone after Station Casinos said last summer it would demolish the property.

