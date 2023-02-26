$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino

What’s in a name? For one northern Nevada casino guest, it was foreshadowing.

Genene Proffitt of Sparks became the first $250,000 winner of the Mega Wheel promotion on Friday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Legends Bay Casino in Reno/Sparks, Nevada. (Legends Bay Casino)

What’s in a name? For one northern Nevada casino guest, it was foreshadowing.

Genene Proffitt of Sparks became the first $250,000 winner of Legends Bay Casino’s Mega Wheel promotion, according to a release from the Reno/Sparks casino.

The winning symbols lined up Feb. 18. Casino guest members can qualify to spin through playing slots, video poker or table games for an entry. The game is open every Friday and Saturday through March 25.

“For us, it will be life-changing,” Proffitt said after his win. “I’m retired and we are on a fixed income so we now have options and the security we never dreamed we could have.”

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

When cards line up perfectly.

JACKPOT TIME 💰⏰

BET ➡️ $1.25

WON ➡️ $ 26,584.75 pic.twitter.com/0sliaPJhz3 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 24, 2023

California

Big win on Let It Ride for Kathleen!

A ♠️ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ STRAIGHT FLUSH ♠️ netted Kathleen $10,207 playing

LET IT RIDE! An incredible hand! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BqbszTDY4Q — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) February 25, 2023

Fremont

Gonna be rough to find an envelope for that.

This lucky winner was LOCKED IN for a LOCK IT LINK GRAND PROGRESSIVE handpay of $12,708.81 from

an $1.20 spin! 🤑 🔒 pic.twitter.com/HKb1cz8HrB — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 25, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

“X,” as always, marks the spot.

Big congrats to our guest who hit a jackpot while playing Ultimate X Poker 🎉🎰

Bet: $25

Won: $12,030 pic.twitter.com/4zdb7AFa8N — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 26, 2023

Main Street Station

Big spin for a panda.

$50 SPIN 😨 $14,100 WIN! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/xBoohBZeVB — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) February 25, 2023

Palace Station

Nice 8-spot hit for 20 cents …

‼️ KENO JACKPOT ‼️

BET 👉 .20 cents

WON 👉 $15,138.95 pic.twitter.com/r9BJM0NCHE — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 24, 2023

Railroad Pass

… and an even nicer 9-spot hit for $1.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.