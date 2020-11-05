$250K video keno jackpot pays out at locals casino

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing four coins on the 25-cent machine just before 7 a.m. when the numbers hit.

(Boulder Station)

While “10 the hard way” is associated with craps in these parts, 10-out-of-10 this way was much better for one local player.

Playing a Game King Keno machine at Boulder Station, the player hit a 10-spot for a $250,000 win, according to a Station Casinos spokesman.

🚨 $250,000 WON ON $1 BET! 🚨 This morning a lucky local @boulderstation hit 10/10 (we repeat: 10/10!) playing keno for a $250,000 WIN! A big "congrats" to the lucky guest! https://t.co/gQRCyHNLAj pic.twitter.com/muO9DoSIhl — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) November 4, 2020

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

California

A slots player connected for a jackpot worth $13,500.

This lucky guest was seeing stars 🤩 after hitting this $13,500 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/B9SX6we8Zs — California Casino (@thecalcasino) November 4, 2020

Cannery

A Lucky Dragon progressive was worth $11,747.95 for one player.

A Happy & Prosperous start to the month for our lucky winner of $11,747.95 on Dragon Link 🐉 Ready to make November a month of jackpots! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/NZoL3OzQxM — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 2, 2020

