Casinos & Gaming

$250K video keno jackpot pays out at locals casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 

While “10 the hard way” is associated with craps in these parts, 10-out-of-10 this way was much better for one local player.

Playing a Game King Keno machine at Boulder Station, the player hit a 10-spot for a $250,000 win, according to a Station Casinos spokesman.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing four coins on the 25-cent machine just before 7 a.m. when the numbers hit.

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

California

A slots player connected for a jackpot worth $13,500.

Cannery

A Lucky Dragon progressive was worth $11,747.95 for one player.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

