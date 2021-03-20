$251K table game jackpot hits in Lake Tahoe
The lucky guest, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a straight flush on the first hand dealt.
Not a bad way to start out the night.
A visitor from Orangevale, California, won a mega progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $251,175 Thursday night at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
🎉 Huge congratulations to our big progressive jackpot winner of $251,175.00 with a straight flush on the first hand they played on 3 Card Poker!💰 pic.twitter.com/vcTQF2xlKe
— Harrah's Lake Tahoe (@HarrahsTahoe) March 19, 2021
The lucky guest, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a straight flush on the first hand dealt, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A slots player won $12,177.13 on Mighty Cash Xtra Wheel Jicai.
Our lucky winner hit Mighty Cash Xtra Wheel Jicai for a jackpot of $12,177.13. Congratulations! 💰 pic.twitter.com/DqoyingoTb
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 15, 2021
Binion’s
The downtown casino had one player hit for $10,470.03.
$10,470.03 jackpot for this lucky guest!!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/K0aVIEbLKN
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 15, 2021
A visitor from California won $10,800 on Triple Double Red Hot 7’s.
This lucky guest from California hit for $10,800 playing a $5 TRIPLE DOUBLE RED HOT 7’s game!#binions #binionslv #jackpot #slotmachine #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/L3FujajVlG
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 18, 2021
California Casino
A player calling herself “Lucky Auntie” hit an 8-spot on video keno for a $14,364.25 jackpot.
Where are our #Keno fans at… you have got to see this sweet win! This lucky guest bet $1 and hit the 8 out of 8 progressive to win this $14,364.25 #jackpot! Congratulations on your big win Auntie!! pic.twitter.com/3I5ibhT1yG
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) March 12, 2021
Four Queens
Jennifer, a visitor from Oklahoma, won $56,491.76 with a Tarzan Hyper Link Jackpot.
Congratulations Jennifer of Oklahoma on your $56,491.76 Tarzan Hyper Link Jackpot!!#4queens #4queenslv #dtlv #fremontst #aristocrat pic.twitter.com/IQVLFKNNA4
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 17, 2021
Playing $25 a hand, California visitor Charlotte hit a heart royal flush to win $20,000.
Congratulations to Charlotte from California hitting this #RoyalFlush on a $5 upright #videopoker for $20,000!!#4queens #4queenslv #fourqueens #beroyal #fremontst #dtlv pic.twitter.com/ziLW4WTalo
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 15, 2021
Playing Triple Butterfly Sevens, a player lined up three winged symbols to win $20,021.
#luckylocal gentleman lined up 3 butterflies on a dollar @IGTJackpots reel #slotmachine and got paid $20,021!
Congratulations to our lucky winner!! pic.twitter.com/iVYvGlfmb9
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 13, 2021
Fremont
A guest turned a $3.20 bet into a $13,504.42 payday.
Check out this Smokin' Hot win! This incredibly lucky guest turned their $3.20 bet into a wicked $13,504.42 payday!! #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/QNRk5uz9rv
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 18, 2021
Tom turned a $2 bet into $10,000
Tom's $2 bet turned into a $10,000 payout during his weekend visit to the Fremont! Way to go Tom! pic.twitter.com/WNsURKcR8Y
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 15, 2021
Harrah’s Las Vegas
A multiplier showed up at the right time, turning this royal flush hit into a $40,025 payday.
Winning the Harrah's way! Help us congratulate this lucky guest on their $40,025 #jackpot. 🤩 💜 🎉 #ComeOutandPlay
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/yNASm2L4xa
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) March 16, 2021
Jackpot Joanie’s, Eastern and Windmill
A lightning Link player filled all 15 strike tiles to win the $11,686.84 grand jackpot.
A video poker player won $20,000 after hitting a royal flush on a $25 hand.
The Orleans
Down to $10, this Triple Play video poker player drew four 4s, then added two kickers to win $22,000.
We ❤️ to see quad 4's dealt on the video poker machine! Congrats to this lucky @bconnected winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #jackpot pic.twitter.com/BmHEamcOG3
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 16, 2021
Treasure Island
Helen C. won $13,165.33 on Dancing Drums.
How lucky are we that @TIPlayersClub’s #WinnerWednesday is on St. Patrick’s Day?! Helen C. is our lucky winner this week with her $13K jackpot-o-gold! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/14V1lvr0lu
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 17, 2021
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.