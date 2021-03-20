$251K table game jackpot hits in Lake Tahoe

The lucky guest, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a straight flush on the first hand dealt.

Not a bad way to start out the night.

A visitor from Orangevale, California, won a mega progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $251,175 Thursday night at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

🎉 Huge congratulations to our big progressive jackpot winner of $251,175.00 with a straight flush on the first hand they played on 3 Card Poker!💰 pic.twitter.com/vcTQF2xlKe — Harrah's Lake Tahoe (@HarrahsTahoe) March 19, 2021

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A slots player won $12,177.13 on Mighty Cash Xtra Wheel Jicai.

Our lucky winner hit Mighty Cash Xtra Wheel Jicai for a jackpot of $12,177.13. Congratulations! 💰 pic.twitter.com/DqoyingoTb — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 15, 2021

Binion’s

The downtown casino had one player hit for $10,470.03.

A visitor from California won $10,800 on Triple Double Red Hot 7’s.

California Casino

A player calling herself “Lucky Auntie” hit an 8-spot on video keno for a $14,364.25 jackpot.

Where are our #Keno fans at… you have got to see this sweet win! This lucky guest bet $1 and hit the 8 out of 8 progressive to win this $14,364.25 #jackpot! Congratulations on your big win Auntie!! pic.twitter.com/3I5ibhT1yG — California Casino (@thecalcasino) March 12, 2021

Four Queens

Jennifer, a visitor from Oklahoma, won $56,491.76 with a Tarzan Hyper Link Jackpot.

Playing $25 a hand, California visitor Charlotte hit a heart royal flush to win $20,000.

Playing Triple Butterfly Sevens, a player lined up three winged symbols to win $20,021.

#luckylocal gentleman lined up 3 butterflies on a dollar @IGTJackpots reel #slotmachine and got paid $20,021! Congratulations to our lucky winner!! pic.twitter.com/iVYvGlfmb9 — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 13, 2021

Fremont

A guest turned a $3.20 bet into a $13,504.42 payday.

Check out this Smokin' Hot win! This incredibly lucky guest turned their $3.20 bet into a wicked $13,504.42 payday!! #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/QNRk5uz9rv — Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 18, 2021

Tom turned a $2 bet into $10,000

Tom's $2 bet turned into a $10,000 payout during his weekend visit to the Fremont! Way to go Tom! pic.twitter.com/WNsURKcR8Y — Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 15, 2021

Harrah’s Las Vegas

A multiplier showed up at the right time, turning this royal flush hit into a $40,025 payday.

Winning the Harrah's way! Help us congratulate this lucky guest on their $40,025 #jackpot. 🤩 💜 🎉 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/yNASm2L4xa — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) March 16, 2021

Jackpot Joanie’s, Eastern and Windmill

A lightning Link player filled all 15 strike tiles to win the $11,686.84 grand jackpot.

A video poker player won $20,000 after hitting a royal flush on a $25 hand.

The Orleans

Down to $10, this Triple Play video poker player drew four 4s, then added two kickers to win $22,000.

Treasure Island

Helen C. won $13,165.33 on Dancing Drums.

