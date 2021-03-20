66°F
$251K table game jackpot hits in Lake Tahoe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2021 - 9:18 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)

Not a bad way to start out the night.

A visitor from Orangevale, California, won a mega progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $251,175 Thursday night at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The lucky guest, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a straight flush on the first hand dealt, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A slots player won $12,177.13 on Mighty Cash Xtra Wheel Jicai.

Binion’s

The downtown casino had one player hit for $10,470.03.

A visitor from California won $10,800 on Triple Double Red Hot 7’s.

California Casino

A player calling herself “Lucky Auntie” hit an 8-spot on video keno for a $14,364.25 jackpot.

Four Queens

Jennifer, a visitor from Oklahoma, won $56,491.76 with a Tarzan Hyper Link Jackpot.

Playing $25 a hand, California visitor Charlotte hit a heart royal flush to win $20,000.

Playing Triple Butterfly Sevens, a player lined up three winged symbols to win $20,021.

Fremont

A guest turned a $3.20 bet into a $13,504.42 payday.

Tom turned a $2 bet into $10,000

Harrah’s Las Vegas

A multiplier showed up at the right time, turning this royal flush hit into a $40,025 payday.

Jackpot Joanie’s, Eastern and Windmill

A lightning Link player filled all 15 strike tiles to win the $11,686.84 grand jackpot.

(Jackpot Joanie's)

A video poker player won $20,000 after hitting a royal flush on a $25 hand.

(Jackpot Joanie's)

The Orleans

Down to $10, this Triple Play video poker player drew four 4s, then added two kickers to win $22,000.

Treasure Island

Helen C. won $13,165.33 on Dancing Drums.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

