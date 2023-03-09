$252K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

Staying close to home paid off for one North Las Vegas resident.

Michael H. won $252,812 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on Emperor’s Challenge on Wednesday, March 9, 2023, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Staying close to home paid off for one North Las Vegas resident.

Playing at Aliante on Wednesday afternoon, Michael H. drew a seven-card straight flush on Emperor’s Challenge to win the progressive jackpot of $252,812, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Michael said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and take a nice vacation for the first time in over 20 years.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Bringing the Buffalo.

BUFFALO LINK JACKPOT 🤑

BET ➡️ $6.00

WON ➡️ $11,393.66 pic.twitter.com/S7hBsLKbD6 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 8, 2023

California

Seeing double.

1 TRIP. ✈️ 2 ROYAL FLUSHES. ❤️♠️ $16K+ IN TOTAL WINNINGS. 🤑 This lucky winner from Arizona had an incredible time #AtTheCal 🌴 pic.twitter.com/lVNcRFahvZ — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 7, 2023

Cannery

More winning on tempo.

Congratulations to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/YmZjRlNUj6 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 8, 2023

Fremont

A guest from Hawai’i cashes in.

Can you hear the DRUMS thundering from this win? 🥁 This lucky guest from Hawai'i cashed out with $11,401.89 off a $5.88 bet that hit the GRAND JACKPOT! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/tpQz0olUWg — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 7, 2023

Gold Coast

Duö Fú Duö Cái sets the pace with the $16,671.70 score.

Check out some of these WILD, WILD wins here at Gold Coast! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/V2CipoyT8T — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 7, 2023

O’Sheas

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Congrats to this lucky #HeartofTheStrip winner from O'Sheas on their $67,610 jackpot playing Three Card Poker 🍀 🤑 +21 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/996OHPe4OT — The LINQ (@TheLINQ) March 6, 2023

Palace Station

The 10 of diamonds never looked as nice.

Double Bonus Poker Jackpot 🤑

Bet 👉 $25

Won 👉 $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/HpXsurgKg9 — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 8, 2023

Planet Hollywood

It’s adding up.

Help us congratulate last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $222,744.🎉 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/IcIs3CaGjY — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) March 6, 2023

Sam’s Town

This could test your heart health.

This lucky guest was dealt 4 Ace’s and drew a kicker landing him this $20,000 jackpot! On the same day, he hit another whopping $20,000! pic.twitter.com/3A7g8Zo04Y — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 7, 2023

Rookie rewarded.

You can bet that this first time visitor to Sam's Town will be back! Congrats on your $12,366.51 Power 88 Dragon win! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/CDRJ2iKgfP — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 8, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.