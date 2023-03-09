57°F
Casinos & Gaming

$252K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 10:15 am
 
Michael H. won $252,812 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on Emperor’s Challenge on W ...
Michael H. won $252,812 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on Emperor’s Challenge on Wednesday, March 9, 2023, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Staying close to home paid off for one North Las Vegas resident.

Playing at Aliante on Wednesday afternoon, Michael H. drew a seven-card straight flush on Emperor’s Challenge to win the progressive jackpot of $252,812, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Michael said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and take a nice vacation for the first time in over 20 years.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Bringing the Buffalo.

California

Seeing double.

Cannery

More winning on tempo.

Fremont

A guest from Hawai’i cashes in.

Gold Coast

Duö Fú Duö Cái sets the pace with the $16,671.70 score.

O’Sheas

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Palace Station

The 10 of diamonds never looked as nice.

Planet Hollywood

It’s adding up.

Sam’s Town

This could test your heart health.

Rookie rewarded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

