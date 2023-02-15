53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 2:29 pm
 
Las Vegas Valley player Deven won a $254,212.71 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine ...
Las Vegas Valley player Deven won a $254,212.71 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

To borrow a rhyme, Deven might be in heaven.

The local player won a $254,212.71 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Tuesday at Aliante Casino, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Deven was playing $1.75 a spin on the 25-cent denomination machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Super jackpot after the Super Bowl.

Cannery

Someday, dragons and pandas will get along.

Gold Coast

Congrats to Mark!

Treasure Island

Hurray for Evelyn!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
2
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
3
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
5
District judge clears way for Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing
District judge clears way for Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada called ‘child care desert’ in state board report
Nevada called ‘child care desert’ in state board report
Kyle Busch’s son to make Las Vegas racing debut
Kyle Busch’s son to make Las Vegas racing debut
William Hill betting app still offline after Super Bowl crash
William Hill betting app still offline after Super Bowl crash
Raquel Welch, ‘One Million Years B.C.’ actress, dies at 82
Raquel Welch, ‘One Million Years B.C.’ actress, dies at 82
Billy Idol to perform first Hoover Dam show ever
Billy Idol to perform first Hoover Dam show ever
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case