$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

Las Vegas Valley player Deven won a $254,212.71 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

To borrow a rhyme, Deven might be in heaven.

The local player won a $254,212.71 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Tuesday at Aliante Casino, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Deven was playing $1.75 a spin on the 25-cent denomination machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Super jackpot after the Super Bowl.

🔐 SUPER LOCK JACKPOT 🔐

BET ➡️ $12.00

WON ➡️ $14,645.77 pic.twitter.com/QJD1wdKBJh — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 15, 2023

Cannery

Someday, dragons and pandas will get along.

Help us congratulate this guest on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/DKSucqo99O — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 15, 2023

Gold Coast

Congrats to Mark!

Mark was locked in during his trip to Gold Coast last week and turned a $1 bet into a $15,003 win on Lock It Link! pic.twitter.com/u5CLo6mRe2 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) February 14, 2023

Treasure Island

Hurray for Evelyn!

Feeling lucky, Evelyn R. hit the jackpot on the Wolf Run Machine and won a whopping $11,956! 💰 Congrats on being our #WinnerWednesday 🎉 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/2pDR9TjsZN — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 15, 2023

