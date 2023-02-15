$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
The local player was playing $1.75 a spin on the 25-cent denomination machine.
To borrow a rhyme, Deven might be in heaven.
The local player won a $254,212.71 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Tuesday at Aliante Casino, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Super jackpot after the Super Bowl.
🔐 SUPER LOCK JACKPOT 🔐
BET ➡️ $12.00
WON ➡️ $14,645.77
— Boulder Station February 15, 2023
Cannery
Someday, dragons and pandas will get along.
Help us congratulate this guest on the $15k win!
— Cannery Casino February 15, 2023
Gold Coast
Congrats to Mark!
Mark was locked in during his trip to Gold Coast last week and turned a $1 bet into a $15,003 win on Lock It Link!
— goldcoastcasino February 14, 2023
Treasure Island
Hurray for Evelyn!
Feeling lucky, Evelyn R. hit the jackpot on the Wolf Run Machine and won a whopping $11,956! 💰 Congrats on being our #WinnerWednesday 🎉
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/2pDR9TjsZN
— Treasure Island February 15, 2023
