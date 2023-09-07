76°F
Casinos & Gaming

$264K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 7:31 am
 
A Las Vegas visitor hit a seven-card straight flush on a Pai Gow Progressive table at Red Rock ...
A Las Vegas visitor hit a seven-card straight flush on a Pai Gow Progressive table at Red Rock Casino, winning $264,269. (Station Casinos via X)

Choosing to stay and play at Red Rock Casino proved fortuitous for one Las Vegas visitor.

The player hit a seven-card straight flush on a Pai Gow Progressive table, winning $264,269, according to the casino’s X account.

The progressive, which is played at all of the Station Casinos establishments, was reset to $200,021.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Way to go, Daniel!

Rampart

A Coin Trio slots machine sets the pace at the west valley casino.

Sam’s Town

Nice hit off the $8.80 investment.

Suncoast

Nice timing for this slots machine with the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix just around the corner.

Sunset Station

The 7-spot hits the spot.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Marcos!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Wynn pushes appeal in defamation lawsuit
By / RJ

A district court denied Steve Wynn and his legal team a chance for a jury trial in a long-running defamation lawsuit involving the former casino mogul, his attorneys said in oral arguments to the Nevada Court of Appeals.

 
Circa still faces $3.5M overlay in football contests
By / RJ

Five days before Saturday’s entry deadline, the odds are against Circa meeting its unprecedented $14 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

