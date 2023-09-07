$264K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several across the region.
Choosing to stay and play at Red Rock Casino proved fortuitous for one Las Vegas visitor.
The player hit a seven-card straight flush on a Pai Gow Progressive table, winning $264,269, according to the casino’s X account.
The progressive, which is played at all of the Station Casinos establishments, was reset to $200,021.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Cannery
Way to go, Daniel!
Congratulations to Daniel for hitting five aces on Face Up Pai Gow Progressive at @CanneryCasino 🤯
He won $16,404 plus an additional $2,000 for a $5 bonus bet, bringing his total winnings to $18,404! pic.twitter.com/DWTcHPwUDC
— Boyd Rewards (@boydrewards) September 6, 2023
Rampart
A Coin Trio slots machine sets the pace at the west valley casino.
Check out some of this past holiday weekend's jackpot winners! Congrats to everyone! We hope you had fun and had a chance to relax! https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL#jackpotwinners #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegas #vegaswinner #luckywinner #luckyslot #slotmachine #videopoker #winner pic.twitter.com/R4IvTttpub
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 5, 2023
Sam’s Town
Nice hit off the $8.80 investment.
This lucky guest made a bet of $8.80 and hit the Grand and the Major progressive landing this $11,181 jackpot on Fu Dai Dragon. pic.twitter.com/QYBpjrtUd9
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 5, 2023
Suncoast
Nice timing for this slots machine with the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix just around the corner.
This Lightning Dollar Link Checkered Flag slot machine just crowned a new champion with a $10,883 jackpot win! We're revving up the celebrations for our lucky guest! 🏁 🏎💰 pic.twitter.com/QIRbwyPnNy
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 5, 2023
Sunset Station
The 7-spot hits the spot.
VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 💰 💰 💰
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $28,000 with a $16 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/iOvAHcIZBc
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 7, 2023
Treasure Island
Congrats, Marcos!
Marcos G is the true slot royalty! 💸💎Congratulations on your $11,044 win on Luxury Line. 🎉💰
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/MqlZEIoPZc
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 6, 2023
